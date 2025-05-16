Author Caul Grimes Goodall’s New Book, "Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1," is a Captivating New Retelling of the Classic Story of "The Three Little Pigs"

Recent release “Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1: A Critical Essay on the Inherent Risks of Using Substandard Construction Materials” from Newman Springs Publishing author Caul Grimes Goodall is a riveting novel that takes readers on a new, inventive take on the well-known fable of “The Three Little Pigs,” bringing the story to life set against the backdrop of a dark forest in England.