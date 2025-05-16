Author Caul Grimes Goodall’s New Book, "Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1," is a Captivating New Retelling of the Classic Story of "The Three Little Pigs"
Recent release “Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1: A Critical Essay on the Inherent Risks of Using Substandard Construction Materials” from Newman Springs Publishing author Caul Grimes Goodall is a riveting novel that takes readers on a new, inventive take on the well-known fable of “The Three Little Pigs,” bringing the story to life set against the backdrop of a dark forest in England.
New York, NY, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Caul Grimes Goodall has completed his new book, “Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1: A Critical Essay on the Inherent Risks of Using Substandard Construction Materials”: a compelling and inventive retelling of a classic tale of three pigs and a big bad wolf who puts each of their unique home building techniques to the test.
“After decades of exhaustive research and countless interviews, I have discovered many intriguing facts and salient details about ‘the three little pigs,’” writes the author. “Firstly, they had names: Moses, Lawrence, and Jerome. The most interesting version of their story takes place across the pond in Merry Old England during medieval times. They grew up in a small hamlet nestled in the dark forest of Ewing, a foreboding woods inhabited by creatures both natural and unnatural.
“Their grade school teacher was a stern but kindly goat, Miss Ida Van Hoofnagle. They attended the local church, shepherded by a devoted priest, Fr. John, a St. Bernard dog, who had been sent by the abbot of a monastery from the East. The pigs had a grandporker—er…a grandmother, April by name, who was without question the most influential person in the shaping of their lives. And then of course, there was the wolf, the consummate villain in the tale.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Caul Grimes Goodall’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they rediscover a classic fairy tale in a brand-new light. With a host of colorful characters that help to bring Goodall’s new version of “The Three Little Pigs” to life, “Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1” is sure to delight readers, keeping them eager for more reimagined takes on childhood favorites.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Severely Embellished Tales: Volume 1: A Critical Essay on the Inherent Risks of Using Substandard Construction Materials” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
