Author Gary Chase’s New Book, "Boom, Baby, Boom!" is an Engaging Guide Designed to Help Baby Boomers Get Active and be Their Greatest, Healthiest Selves
Recent release “Boom, Baby, Boom!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Chase is a unique and captivating guide that provides baby boomers with the tools they need to get and stay active in order to enjoy a healthy existence and not be held back by sedentary lifestyles and poor choices that lead to unhealthy outcomes.
Gilbert, AZ, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Chase, a lifelong creative and artist who launched a forty-plus year career in IT after attending the Electric Computer Programming Institute, has completed his new book, “Boom, Baby, Boom!”: an insightful handbook designed to encourage baby boomers to remain active and strive to be the best versions of themselves by improving their physical and mental health through movement and exercise.
“The baby boomer generation has been known for their curiosity and experimentation with change, sometimes involving things considered good, sometimes involving things considered bad!” writes Chase.
“But the baby boomers have also been a generation of achievers who have always been open and willing to try new things that will bring improvement into their lives. However, as we reach the retirement years, we need to be careful and resist the temptation to become complacent, lazy, and sedentary at this point in our lives!”
The author continues, “Those of us who are baby boomers and beyond should be paying attention and taking all the necessary steps to assure we are staying healthy so that we can enjoy the remaining years of our lives.
“This book is about creating better health as you approach and enter these later years in life. It’s about not letting your age dictate your activity level. It involves developing not only better physical health but developing the entire concept of a healthy body, soul, mind, and spirit. It covers areas for improving your mental outlook as well as the physical aspects of living healthier lives.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gary Chase’s riveting series will invite readers to take their first steps towards a healthier life that will only improve their retirement years and even help to slow down the aging process in some cases. Through dedication to the author’s program, “Boom, Baby, Boom!” serves as a vital resource for baby boomers to reach their health and fitness goals, helping them become their own champion and create lasting longevity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boom, Baby, Boom!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
