Author Gary Chase’s New Book, "Boom, Baby, Boom!" is an Engaging Guide Designed to Help Baby Boomers Get Active and be Their Greatest, Healthiest Selves

Recent release “Boom, Baby, Boom!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Chase is a unique and captivating guide that provides baby boomers with the tools they need to get and stay active in order to enjoy a healthy existence and not be held back by sedentary lifestyles and poor choices that lead to unhealthy outcomes.