Melanie Clark’s New Book, "The Crosses I've Carried," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents Both the Trials and Triumphs the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life
Waterloo, IA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melanie Clark, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked in healthcare for over twenty years and currently works as an MDS Coordinator, has completed her most recent book, “The Crosses I've Carried”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that delivers an honest and candid look at the author’s life, detailing the struggles she has been forced to overcome, as well as her strength and resilience that has come to define her.
“My mother always said, ‘God doesn’t give crosses to those who cannot carry them,’” writes Clark. “This is the raw, true life story of the crosses I’ve carried starting at the age of eighteen. I shared a forbidden love with my high school sweetheart, like Romeo and Juliet, and it ended just as tragically to a game called Trust. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of twenty-four. I went through marriage, cheating, and divorce. I experienced COVID-19 and the pain it plagued my family with. I have carried the weight of the world on my shoulders, and through it all, I have struggled with choices I’ve made and learned that holding on to pain is a terrible way to live.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melanie Clark’s book is a compelling account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, connecting with those who have endured similar struggles and helping them to know they are not alone on their path. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “The Crosses I’ve Carried” is sure to keep the pages turning, encouraging readers to forge ahead and never give up hope for a brighter future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Crosses I've Carried” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories