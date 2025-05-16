Alison Taylor’s New Book, "The 15 Things to Remember," is a Poignant Guide for Therapists to Rediscover Their Passion for Helping Others and Improving Their Abilities
McKinney, TX, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alison Taylor, an occupational therapist with a specialty in hand therapy who currently resides in Dallas, Texas, has completed her most recent book, “The 15 Things to Remember: A Therapist's Guide to Being an Exceptional Clinician”: an insightful read designed to help therapists remember their passion and drive in their career, allowing them to heal not only their patients but themselves in the process.
Throughout her career, author Alison Taylor has traveled nationally and internationally, teaching on unique treatment approaches that she has developed for treating pain. She has been a guest speaker at international hand therapy/surgery conferences, has been published in journals and magazines, and contributes to book chapters on hand therapy. The author is also the mother of two adult children and has three dogs.
“We have all been given gifts in life, and one essential gift is the ability to heal others,” writes Taylor. “There is nothing better in this world than that unique relationship you have with a patient. That feeling you have when you see them start to heal. The joy that drives you when they smile or laugh for the first time. But often we lose this feeling. We become tired or frustrated or burned out and cannot seem to find our way back to the why we got into healthcare in the first place.
“This little book was written to help therapist’s and clinicians discover or rediscover their passion for helping others. Reminding you what is important and creating small changes in yourself, you will start to feel your energy and excitement return and find the joy and passion you have been searching for in your profession. By following the 15 things, you will not just heal your patients, but you will heal yourself as well!”
Published by Fulton Books, Alison Taylor’s book is a vital tool for not only therapists but anyone in the healthcare industry who has ever felt burnt out and no longer passionate about their career. Drawing upon her own experiences, Taylor delivers the key tools to success and revitalizing one’s drive in the workplace to help bring joy and excitement back into their jobs, ultimately helping readers to become better caregivers in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The 15 Things to Remember: A Therapist's Guide to Being an Exceptional Clinician” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Throughout her career, author Alison Taylor has traveled nationally and internationally, teaching on unique treatment approaches that she has developed for treating pain. She has been a guest speaker at international hand therapy/surgery conferences, has been published in journals and magazines, and contributes to book chapters on hand therapy. The author is also the mother of two adult children and has three dogs.
“We have all been given gifts in life, and one essential gift is the ability to heal others,” writes Taylor. “There is nothing better in this world than that unique relationship you have with a patient. That feeling you have when you see them start to heal. The joy that drives you when they smile or laugh for the first time. But often we lose this feeling. We become tired or frustrated or burned out and cannot seem to find our way back to the why we got into healthcare in the first place.
“This little book was written to help therapist’s and clinicians discover or rediscover their passion for helping others. Reminding you what is important and creating small changes in yourself, you will start to feel your energy and excitement return and find the joy and passion you have been searching for in your profession. By following the 15 things, you will not just heal your patients, but you will heal yourself as well!”
Published by Fulton Books, Alison Taylor’s book is a vital tool for not only therapists but anyone in the healthcare industry who has ever felt burnt out and no longer passionate about their career. Drawing upon her own experiences, Taylor delivers the key tools to success and revitalizing one’s drive in the workplace to help bring joy and excitement back into their jobs, ultimately helping readers to become better caregivers in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The 15 Things to Remember: A Therapist's Guide to Being an Exceptional Clinician” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories