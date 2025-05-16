Danei Rodriguez’s Newly Released "Chosen Feathers" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Explores the Beauty of Redemption and God’s Divine Calling
“Chosen Feathers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danei Rodriguez is a moving account of perseverance through adversity, revealing the strength that comes from faith and the power of being chosen by God.
Bristol, CT, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Chosen Feathers”: a heartfelt memoir that explores the beauty of redemption and God’s divine calling. “Chosen Feathers” is the creation of published author, Danei Rodriguez, who was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and is a devoted wife and mother of two who gave her life to Christ in 2014. She serves alongside her husband as a copastor at Iglesia Cristiana Casa De Gloria in Bristol, Connecticut, under the leadership of Pastors Alexys and Giselle Alequin. Despite life’s challenges, Danei has remained steadfast in her faith and ministry for over a decade.
Rodriguez shares, “Chosen Feathers takes us on the crazy roller-coaster ride of the life of Danei Rodriguez. We will experience her pain but also experience where she found her joy. Chosen may not be in her plans, but God said otherwise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danei Rodriguez’s new book offers an inspiring testimony that will encourage readers to trust in God’s timing and embrace their unique calling.
Consumers can purchase “Chosen Feathers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chosen Feathers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
