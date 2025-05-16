Elizabeth Jean Blackstone’s New Release "God Hates Divorce But... He Loves You and Me" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Forgiveness, and the Tough Decision to Divorce

“God Hates Divorce but... He Loves You and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Jean Blackstone is a powerful and deeply personal account of navigating the emotional and spiritual challenges of marriage, offering hope and encouragement to those seeking God’s love and guidance in difficult times.