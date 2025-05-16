Elizabeth Jean Blackstone’s New Release "God Hates Divorce But... He Loves You and Me" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Forgiveness, and the Tough Decision to Divorce
“God Hates Divorce but... He Loves You and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Jean Blackstone is a powerful and deeply personal account of navigating the emotional and spiritual challenges of marriage, offering hope and encouragement to those seeking God’s love and guidance in difficult times.
New York, NY, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Hates Divorce but... He Loves You and Me,” an honest, raw, and insightful look at how the struggles and heartbreak of a failing marriage brought spiritual growth, is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Jean Blackstone.
Blackstone shares, “Have you ever asked yourself, 'Will God love me if I am divorced?'
“Marriage is a covenant between two people and God that is supposed to last a lifetime, but love is complicated. Elizabeth Jean Blackstone was determined to be a great wife and mother. After twenty-five years of marriage and five children, she made the decision to divorce her husband. Elizabeth shares how the gift of faith gave her a different perspective. Her struggle with being betrayed and the deep sorrow of losing a baby make Elizabeth question God’s love for her. She dares to find answers; she looks to the church for help but finds condemnation. Elizabeth is relentless in finding God’s will.
“Studying the Bible helps her draw near to God. Studying addiction helps her understand the physical and spiritual battles her family is fighting. Elizabeth realizes she needs to do more than forgive; she needs to find a way to break the pattern of sins. She embraces that loving someone means being willing to show them the truth in kindness. Her story is about how abuse, addiction, codependency, and enabling can tear apart a relationship. She dares to share it in hopes of helping you understand love better. In Elizabeth’s search for the truth, she discovers God hates divorce, but He still loves you and me.
“'The first paragraph of this book made my heart melt. It felt like a warm introduction to a conversation about hope and light...
“'The raw honesty drew me in, allowing me to connect with the characters’ struggles and uncertainties...
“'Furthermore, while the story provides glimpses of hope, it also faces the harsh realities of marital conflict and personal development. Many people sugarcoat the entire marriage experience, making it appear to be something it is not. But I like Elizabeth’s complete transparency. I learned a lot while reading this book, which made me sit for a while and reflect. Marriage is not an escape from your current circumstances. It can also turn sour, and a lot of qualities, aside from love, are required to pin it down. Faith, understanding, tolerance, and patience are some of the other qualities needed...
“'Due to the lessons embedded in this book, I’ll give God Hates Divorce but… He Loves You and Me a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars.' Anthionette Ejimofor.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Jean Blackstone’s new book is an inspiring testament to resilience, faith, and God’s unwavering love, encouraging readers to find peace and purpose in their own journeys.
Consumers can purchase “God Hates Divorce but... He Loves You and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Hates Divorce but... He Loves You and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
