Helen and Maria McCoy’s Newly Released "Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty" is an Inspiring Story of Faith, Resilience, and God’s Blessings
“Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Helen and Maria McCoy shares the moving journey of a family navigating life’s challenges with faith and perseverance, offering hope and encouragement to others facing similar trials.
Craig, AK, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty,” a powerful testament to faith and resilience in the face of life’s trials, is the creation of published authors, Helen and Maria McCoy.
Helen McCoy, wife and mother of seven, has spent the past twenty-five years with her husband raising their seven children. Moving to Alaska when their first child was six weeks old, they have enjoyed an alternative and quiet way of living. Alaska would also be where she gave her life to the Lord, begin their homeschool journey, going on twenty-one years, and where the trial of her family’s life would begin.
Maria McCoy, daughter of Helen and Richard McCoy, is a young teenager who has been battling NF1 and all its complications. What started out as a form of therapy turned into her story that God allowed, going from one medical trial to another, receiving his blessings all along the way.
Helen and Maria share, “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty is a story of God’s amazing blessings poured out on a little girl and her family as they learn to navigate a new life. Going from one medical trial to another, different philosophies on treating medically, and a change in educational direction wasn’t easy. Helen and Maria McCoy decided to share their story in a very blunt, forward, and real way so that others just starting their journey would know they were not alone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen and Maria McCoy’s new book offers readers a deeply personal account of faith, family, and finding strength through adversity. Their journey inspires readers to trust God’s plan and find beauty in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Helen McCoy, wife and mother of seven, has spent the past twenty-five years with her husband raising their seven children. Moving to Alaska when their first child was six weeks old, they have enjoyed an alternative and quiet way of living. Alaska would also be where she gave her life to the Lord, begin their homeschool journey, going on twenty-one years, and where the trial of her family’s life would begin.
Maria McCoy, daughter of Helen and Richard McCoy, is a young teenager who has been battling NF1 and all its complications. What started out as a form of therapy turned into her story that God allowed, going from one medical trial to another, receiving his blessings all along the way.
Helen and Maria share, “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty is a story of God’s amazing blessings poured out on a little girl and her family as they learn to navigate a new life. Going from one medical trial to another, different philosophies on treating medically, and a change in educational direction wasn’t easy. Helen and Maria McCoy decided to share their story in a very blunt, forward, and real way so that others just starting their journey would know they were not alone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen and Maria McCoy’s new book offers readers a deeply personal account of faith, family, and finding strength through adversity. Their journey inspires readers to trust God’s plan and find beauty in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories