Loveforce International Releases "Iberian Wind"
On Friday, May 16, Loveforce International will release the new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton entitled “Iberian Wind.” The single is in the Adult Contemporary and Jazz music genres.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 16, Loveforce International will release the new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton. The single is in the Jazz music genre. It is entitled “Iberian Wind.”
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Iberian Wind.” It is an upbeat Adult Contemporary Jazz song. The instrumentation includes a drum kit, bass, and piano which establish the Bossa Nova rhythms, coupled by Xylophone accentuations. Lyrically, the song is a whimsical look at the joys of escape through sailing.
“Iberian Wind” is a perfect song for mid May. It’s soothing and pleasant to listen to,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Anna Hamilton’s “Iberian Wind” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
