A.J. Rhem & Associates Launches AI Center of Excellence to Drive Ethical and Scalable AI Innovation
Chicago, IL, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A.J. Rhem & Associates, Inc. (AJRA), a leader in knowledge management and artificial intelligence consulting, training and research, proudly announces the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AI CoE). This initiative is designed to assist organizations in developing and implementing AI solutions that are ethical, scalable, and aligned with business objectives.
With over 30 years of experience in system integration, research, and training, AJRA specializes in knowledge management and artificial intelligence. The AI CoE embodies this expertise, offering a structured framework to guide organizations through the complexities of AI adoption.
Key Features of AJRA's AI Center of Excellence:
• Ethical AI Implementation: Emphasis on AI ethics and governance to ensure responsible AI deployment.
• Knowledge-as-a-Service (KaaS): Leveraging AJRA's proprietary KaaS framework to deliver customized knowledge solutions.
• Comprehensive Training Programs in: AI Ethics and Governance, AI Policy, and AI Risk Management, AJRA provides training resources, templates, and expert forums.
• Strategic Consulting: Offering tailored consulting services to align AI strategies with organizational goals.
“Our AI Center of Excellence is a culmination of decades of experience in knowledge management and AI,” said Dr. Anthony J. Rhem, CEO and Principal Consultant at AJRA. “We are committed to guiding organizations in building AI capabilities that are not only innovative but also ethically sound and strategically aligned.”
AJRA's AI CoE is poised to serve a diverse clientele, including Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies, by providing the tools and expertise necessary for successful AI integration.
For more information about the AI Center of Excellence and how AJRA can assist your organization in developing and launching its AI initiatives, including implementing your organization’s AI CoE.
