Big Spence to Bring Filmmaking Expertise to Kerman High School
Kerman, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kerman High School will transition esteemed filmmaker Marcus D. Spencer "Big Spence" from business teacher to the head of the new film pathway, bringing his extensive expertise in filmmaking to the students. This change aims to enhance the school's arts curriculum and provide students with practical knowledge in various aspects of film production.
Spencer, known for his roles on "Camp Pleasant Lake" (2024), "Dreamed Vengeance (2021)," and also producing his own films which include "Who Needs It?" (2023) and his (2025) film "A Murder in Oakland." The "Straight Outta Oakland" star will teach scriptwriting, directing, producing, acting and more as part of this new pathway. Students will gain hands-on experience and insight into the filmmaking process, enriching their understanding of the art form while learning the film business.
The pathway will not only benefit aspiring filmmakers but also encourage creativity and critical thinking among all students. By engaging with a professional in the field, participants will develop teamwork and problem-solving skills that are essential in both filmmaking and other areas of study.
Kerman High School's commitment to providing diverse learning experiences and preparing students for future career paths are at the forefront of their plans for the students and Big Spence is right there with them. The integration of filmmaking into the curriculum is expected to inspire students to explore their interests in storytelling and media production.
"We are thrilled about this program," says a parent representative, "We recognize its potential to expand students' horizons and foster a deeper appreciation for the arts." The plan is to create feature films where students will be in front and behind the camera. Marcus D. Spencer has been in talks with local theaters who have agreed to screen films, allowing families to witness the creative talents of their children.
Big Spence's involvement represents a significant opportunity for students to connect with a professional who has navigated various challenges in the film industry. His insights will serve as a valuable resource for students as they embark on their own creative journeys.
The introduction of filmmaking at Kerman High School reflects trending educational practices, emphasizing the importance of arts and digital media literacy in developing well-rounded individuals. This initiative promises to cultivate a new generation of storytellers and creative thinkers, preparing them for success in their future endeavors.
