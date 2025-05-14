QNAP Unveils TDS-h2489FU R2 — Flagship 24-Bay Dual-CPU U.2 NVMe All-Flash NAS for Mission-Critical Enterprise Applications
Taipei, Taiwan, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, today announced the launch of the next-generation flagship 24-bay U.2 NVMe all-flash rackmount NAS, the TDS-h2489FU R2. The TDS-h2489FU R2 offers powerful and stable computing performance, robust networking, and scalable storage capability to meet enterprise demands for high workloads, multitasking, and low latency in applications such as virtualization, high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, AI/ML computing, AI Big Data storage, and 3D rendering.
"As enterprises face the rapid growth of data and increasingly demanding workloads, they need more than just performance. They require a stable platform that supports mission-critical operations," said Alex Shih, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "The TDS-h2489FU R2 is purpose-built for high-load, multitasking applications, empowering IT teams to handle virtualization, AI model training, or post-production editing with ease. We aim to help enterprises maximize the benefits of all-flash storage in data centers and high-efficiency collaborative environments, accelerating digital transformation and innovation."
With dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 4300 Series processors, the TDS-h2489FU R2 delivers up to 32-core processing power. It supports up to 1TB of system memory and features enhanced hardware expandability compared to its predecessor, offering up to four PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots. The TDS-h2489FU R2 delivers high IOPS and low latency, making it ideal for virtualization, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and enterprise server applications. Whether handling massive data loads, supporting multi-workstation concurrent access, or overcoming I/O bottlenecks in data-intensive applications, the TDS-h2489FU R2 ensures stable and efficient data processing. Running the QuTS hero operating system, it provides a highly reliable ZFS-based storage environment with immutable storage, powerful data reduction, and SSD optimization technologies to maximize the investment efficiency of all-flash storage.
TDS-h2489FU R2 Key Features
- U.2 NVMe all-flash storage: Features sixteen 2.5-inch U.2 PCIe NVMe slots and eight 2.5-inch U.2 PCIe NVMe / SATA 6Gbps slots, delivering up to 1,000,000 IOPS in 4K random read performance, ideal for high-density data access applications.
- Dual-processor multi-core computing power: Available in two configurations: dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 4309Y 8-core 3.6GHz processors or dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 4314 16-core 3.4GHz processors. Supports DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory, expandable up to 1TB, ensuring seamless multitasking and critical application performance.
- More PCIe for more possibilities: Equipped with four PCIe Gen 4 slots, supporting flexible installation of 25GbE / 100GbE high-speed network cards, storage expansion cards, M.2 SSD expansion cards, or Fibre Channel cards for scalable upgrades.
- PB-level storage: Supports PCIe storage expansion cards to connect up to ten PCIe JBOD TL-R2400PES-RP, for 240 additional disks; or up to sixteen SAS JBOD TL-R1620Sep-RP, for 256 additional disks.
- M.2 slots for performance boost: Includes two M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x4 / SATA 6Gbps slots for SSD storage pools, SSD caching, or SSD system disks to enhance overall efficiency.
- High-speed networking for maximized performance: Comes with four 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and two 25GbE SFP28 ports (pre-installed with a dual-port 25GbE network card) to meet enterprise high-bandwidth demands. The 25GbE card supports iSER (iSCSI Extensions for RDMA) to accelerate VMware® ESXi data transfers while reducing CPU load and supports SR-IOV for optimized virtual machine bandwidth allocation, ensuring high-performance and stable operations.
- Redundant power for reliability: Dual redundant power supplies minimize the risk of unexpected hardware failure, ensuring continuous enterprise data access and enhanced business continuity.
For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.
