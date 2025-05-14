Joyfull Bakery Unveils Refined Rebrand and Launches New Protein-Rich, Gluten-Free Snack Line
San Francisco, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joyfull Bakery®, the esteemed brand of family-founded Raison D'etre Bakery with a rich 30-year history of crafting high-quality, artisan-baked goods, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative alongside the introduction of a new line of oven-baked snacks. This spring, consumers can find these innovative products in natural and conventional grocery stores nationwide.
The rebranding effort introduces a sophisticated, artisanal aesthetic to Joyfull Bakery's packaging, reflecting the company's commitment to spreading joy through food while honoring its artisan baking heritage. This refreshed look embodies the brand's mission to create undeniably delicious foods with an emphasis on fewer but better ingredients.
Complementing the rebrand, Joyfull Bakery is launching a new 2.2 oz snackable product line featuring five delectable flavors: Original Parmesan, Five Seed, Cracked Pepper, Pretzel Crunch, and Cheddar. These snacks are designed for mindful consumers seeking a protein rich, low carbohydrate, gluten-free option without compromising on taste. Crafted with 100% aged Parmesan and carefully selected, all-natural ingredients, each flavor offers a satisfying crunch perfect for any occasion.
"We see a growing opportunity in the snack category for on-the-go options that deliver both convenience and craftsmanship," said Mike Draper, VP of Sales at Joyfull Bakery. “With our oven-baked, aged Parmesan snacks, we're filling a gap for those seeking a premium, artisan-baked alternative — made with simple, high-quality ingredients."
Shoppers can find Joyfull Bakery products in the deli or specialty cheese sections of their favorite grocery stores. To locate a store near you, and to learn more about Joyfull Bakery, visit their website (www.joyfullbakery.com) or follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Joyfull Bakery
Joyfull Bakery, a Raison D’etre Bakery brand, has been bringing joy to everyday snacking for over 30 years. Family-founded and rooted in artisan baking, the company crafts delicious snacks using simple, all-natural ingredients — always made with 100% aged Parmesan and oven-baked to crispy perfection. Its savory Parmesan Crisps, Flats, Crackers, and Thin Crisps are perfect for on-the-go snacking, topping soups and salads, or elevating any charcuterie board. With Joyfull Bakery, it’s easy to bring joy to the plate — every day.
The rebranding effort introduces a sophisticated, artisanal aesthetic to Joyfull Bakery's packaging, reflecting the company's commitment to spreading joy through food while honoring its artisan baking heritage. This refreshed look embodies the brand's mission to create undeniably delicious foods with an emphasis on fewer but better ingredients.
Complementing the rebrand, Joyfull Bakery is launching a new 2.2 oz snackable product line featuring five delectable flavors: Original Parmesan, Five Seed, Cracked Pepper, Pretzel Crunch, and Cheddar. These snacks are designed for mindful consumers seeking a protein rich, low carbohydrate, gluten-free option without compromising on taste. Crafted with 100% aged Parmesan and carefully selected, all-natural ingredients, each flavor offers a satisfying crunch perfect for any occasion.
"We see a growing opportunity in the snack category for on-the-go options that deliver both convenience and craftsmanship," said Mike Draper, VP of Sales at Joyfull Bakery. “With our oven-baked, aged Parmesan snacks, we're filling a gap for those seeking a premium, artisan-baked alternative — made with simple, high-quality ingredients."
Shoppers can find Joyfull Bakery products in the deli or specialty cheese sections of their favorite grocery stores. To locate a store near you, and to learn more about Joyfull Bakery, visit their website (www.joyfullbakery.com) or follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Joyfull Bakery
Joyfull Bakery, a Raison D’etre Bakery brand, has been bringing joy to everyday snacking for over 30 years. Family-founded and rooted in artisan baking, the company crafts delicious snacks using simple, all-natural ingredients — always made with 100% aged Parmesan and oven-baked to crispy perfection. Its savory Parmesan Crisps, Flats, Crackers, and Thin Crisps are perfect for on-the-go snacking, topping soups and salads, or elevating any charcuterie board. With Joyfull Bakery, it’s easy to bring joy to the plate — every day.
Contact
Joyfull BakeryContact
Jennifer Calderazzo
970-819-5241
joyfullbakery.com
Jennifer Calderazzo
970-819-5241
joyfullbakery.com
Categories