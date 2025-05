Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Calculated Fall: Mercer's Stratagem Book 1" by Mark Ellul

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About The Calculated Fall:Revenge is a game of patience-until time runs out...Mercer, once a top detective, now runs a seedy pub-a front for the city's criminal underworld. Years ago, exposing a powerful corruption ring cost him his badge. Now, he's biding his time, gathering secrets, and plotting revenge.When two wronged men seek retribution against the ruthless tycoon Wilkins, Mercer seizes the opportunity to orchestrate a takedown. But as he delves deeper, he discovers that Wilkins' loyal assistant, Susan, harbours dark secrets of her own - secrets that could topple empires.In a city where betrayal is currency and vengeance comes at a steep price, Mercer must navigate a treacherous path. Will he reclaim justice, or become the very thing he once fought against?The Calculated Fall is a gripping crime thriller that blurs the lines between hero and villain, justice and revenge."The Calculated Fall" is available in multiple formats worldwide:306 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880004 / 9781805880097Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.75 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0F38S1HFLAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCFALLPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002