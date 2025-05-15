Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Calculated Fall: Mercer's Stratagem Book 1" by Mark Ellul
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Calculated Fall, part of the Mercer’s Stratagem Series," a thriller by Mark Ellul.
Oxford, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Calculated Fall:
Revenge is a game of patience-until time runs out...
Mercer, once a top detective, now runs a seedy pub-a front for the city's criminal underworld. Years ago, exposing a powerful corruption ring cost him his badge. Now, he's biding his time, gathering secrets, and plotting revenge.
When two wronged men seek retribution against the ruthless tycoon Wilkins, Mercer seizes the opportunity to orchestrate a takedown. But as he delves deeper, he discovers that Wilkins' loyal assistant, Susan, harbours dark secrets of her own - secrets that could topple empires.
In a city where betrayal is currency and vengeance comes at a steep price, Mercer must navigate a treacherous path. Will he reclaim justice, or become the very thing he once fought against?
The Calculated Fall is a gripping crime thriller that blurs the lines between hero and villain, justice and revenge.
"The Calculated Fall" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
306 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880004 / 9781805880097
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.75 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F38S1HFL
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCFALL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories