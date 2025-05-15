Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Calculated Cipher: Mercer's Stratagem Book 2" by Mark Ellul
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Calculated Cipher, part of the Mercer’s Stratagem Series, a thriller by Mark Ellul.
Oxford, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Calculated Cipher:
Some riddles should never be solved...
A lost cipher. A deadly secret. A race against time.
Mercer is an expert codebreaker, but this puzzle is different. A seemingly blank red paper hides a truth powerful enough to kill for. When his search for answers pulls in Marcus, a streetwise operative, and Abigail, a woman with a past tied to the mystery, they find themselves hunted by dangerous forces.
From forgotten estates to underground casinos, the trio races to unravel the cipher before Wilkins—a ruthless enemy with his own agenda—gets there first. As Marcus risks his life beneath a crumbling theatre, Mercer plays a deadly game of deception in a high-stakes club, and Abigail uncovers a secret hidden in her family’s past, the stakes only grow higher.
Some secrets should stay buried. But Mercer doesn’t walk away from a challenge.
The truth is waiting. And someone will kill to keep it hidden.
A captivating, high-stakes thriller for fans of intrigue, deception, and mystery.
"The Calculated Cipher" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
232 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880011 / 9781805880103
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F398276V
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCCIPHER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Some riddles should never be solved...
A lost cipher. A deadly secret. A race against time.
Mercer is an expert codebreaker, but this puzzle is different. A seemingly blank red paper hides a truth powerful enough to kill for. When his search for answers pulls in Marcus, a streetwise operative, and Abigail, a woman with a past tied to the mystery, they find themselves hunted by dangerous forces.
From forgotten estates to underground casinos, the trio races to unravel the cipher before Wilkins—a ruthless enemy with his own agenda—gets there first. As Marcus risks his life beneath a crumbling theatre, Mercer plays a deadly game of deception in a high-stakes club, and Abigail uncovers a secret hidden in her family’s past, the stakes only grow higher.
Some secrets should stay buried. But Mercer doesn’t walk away from a challenge.
The truth is waiting. And someone will kill to keep it hidden.
A captivating, high-stakes thriller for fans of intrigue, deception, and mystery.
"The Calculated Cipher" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
232 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880011 / 9781805880103
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F398276V
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCCIPHER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories