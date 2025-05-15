More Shippers Report Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency with 3PL Services in California

A growing number of California businesses are experiencing measurable cost savings and operational improvements by outsourcing to third-party logistics (3PL) providers. According to a 2024 study by Penske Logistics, 80% of shippers have seen lower overall logistics costs after making the switch — highlighting the effectiveness of 3PL partnerships in streamlining daily delivery operations across industries.