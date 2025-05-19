Dr. Robert Calderin’s Newly Released "New Beginnings Never End" is an Inspiring Memoir That Reflects on a Lifelong Journey of Ongoing Growth and Divine Support

“New Beginnings Never End” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Robert Calderin is an honest and heartfelt account of a life marked by fresh starts, mentorship, and a deep reliance on faith. Dr. Calderin shares his powerful story of overcoming challenges and the divine guidance that helped him through numerous reinventions.