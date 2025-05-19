Dr. Robert Calderin’s Newly Released "New Beginnings Never End" is an Inspiring Memoir That Reflects on a Lifelong Journey of Ongoing Growth and Divine Support
“New Beginnings Never End” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Robert Calderin is an honest and heartfelt account of a life marked by fresh starts, mentorship, and a deep reliance on faith. Dr. Calderin shares his powerful story of overcoming challenges and the divine guidance that helped him through numerous reinventions.
Port St. Lucie, FL, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “New Beginnings Never End”: a moving exploration of life’s peaks, valleys, and spiritual lessons. “New Beginnings Never End” is the creation of published author, Dr. Robert Calderin, who was born and raised in New York City to Latino immigrant parents. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in communications at Fordham University at Rose Hill in the Bronx, New York, a master of science degree in human resources development and adult education at Fordham University at Lincoln Center in New York City, a master of science degree in elementary education specializing in bilingual education / second language acquisition at the City University of New York at Lehman College in the Bronx, New York, a certificate in advanced studies in educational administration at the State University of New York at New Paltz, New York, and a doctor of education specializing in educational leadership at Fordham University at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Dr. Calderin shares, “This is my immortality project. My memory is starting to fail, and anyone who advances knows when the decline starts. I concluded that it is better to record my memories now than to wait until later and, possibly, forget it all. My story shares many peaks and valleys and describes my trespasses and the trespasses against me. Hopefully, it will help you grow.
“This is a tale about writing your own story, about punching above your weight class. Life is not really about second chances. It is about a life of ongoing fresh starts. Further, it’s an acknowledgment that no one succeeds by themselves. There are always supporters who help encourage us to press forward along life’s journey. In my case, I have been blessed with a litany of mentors who have supported my upward mobility now and in the past. They were angels who were heaven-sent. It is the only reason I can think of to explain why I have been able to restart over and over again.
“God has always sent angels to help us overcome challenges. It turns out I have been supported all my life even when I thought I wasn’t. It’s never been about me. Rather, it’s been about the people I have served even when it resulted in betrayal. I learned that He always led me to the light to allow me a do-over to get it right.
“No one is perfect, but striving for perfection is a lifelong pursuit for the honorable. We all make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall, fail, get up, and win. We learn, we grow, we move on, and we live.
“Life is on a wheel; the good and the bad usually come around again and again. Prepare yourself for God’s grace.
“I paid the cost to be the boss. So I know I have had a higher calling. Otherwise, why would I have been able to reboot my leadership roles so many times? God made me see that I had the inner strength to stand up for Him. Even now, despite all the heaviness I have felt in my heart from the pain in my life, I acknowledge I have had many more blessings. I am truly one of the fortunate ones. I am finally getting it and still aspire to serve Him and wish the same for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Robert Calderin’s new book offers readers a chance to reflect on their own lives and the power of divine support in every new beginning.
Consumers can purchase “New Beginnings Never End” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “New Beginnings Never End,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
