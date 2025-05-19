Guicho’s New Book, “My Poems,” is a poignant collection of prose inspired by the author’s diverse experiences while traveling across Europe, America, and Asia
New York, NY, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Guicho, who was born in Pazo, Galicia, Spain, near the river Miño, has completed his most recent book, “My Poems”: a stunning assortment of poems crafted by the author that are based on his travels to Europe, America, and Asia, getting to know people and collecting life experiences.
Published by Fulton Books, Guicho’s book invites readers on a powerful journey through the author’s mind as he bears his soul with each turn of the page, revealing the struggles and trials he has endured throughout his life, as well as his travels around the world that have come to define his experiences and who he is today.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Poems” is a powerful collection that promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression and making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
