Author Joseph Hind’s new book “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart” is a faith-based series of poems that explores the salvation Christ offers in the midst of suffering
Recent release “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart” from Covenant Books author Joseph Hind is a poignant collection of poetry that reflects upon the authors’ own journey in finding hope and triumph over darkness through Christ. Drawing from his own personal experiences, Hind shares his writings in the hope of inspiring others who may be struggling to seek out the Lord to guide them.
Wausau, WI, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Hind, a dedicated husband, father, and poet, has completed his new book, “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart”: a stirring collection of poems inspired by the author’s experiences in raising a son with special needs that explores the powerful healing and peace that can come from Christ to fight back against despair.
Author Joseph Hind has served as a youth leader in several churches, mentoring and teaching many young people. Professionally, he is a vascular sonographer committed to helping others through his work. In his free time, Joseph enjoys wrestling with his son, having ice cream date nights with his wife, hiking with friends, and catching up with family. His life is a blend of family devotion, faith, and creativity.
In “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart,” Joseph Hind puts aside rose-colored glasses and cliché statements to delve into the reality of pain while offering insights into its necessity and the sanctifying journey it offers. The poems and related discussions are lyrical reflections on the enduring hope found in Christ, navigating the depths of despair, and the promise of ultimate deliverance.
“This collection of poetry and thought-provoking meditations is an exploration of the profound hope of salvation through Christ in the midst of immense suffering and mental health challenges,” writes Hind. “The inspiration for the book is [my] own experiences raising a child with special needs, but the principles encompass a variety of circumstances.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Hind’s new book offers powerful insight and understanding that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life who may be struggling or looking to understand and care for another who is.
With poignant imagery and heartfelt introspection, the reader is invited to contemplate what it means to walk by faith, finding solace and illumination in the understanding of suffering as a means of transformation, an act of obedience, and an opportunity to proclaim the glory of God.
Readers can purchase “Not Crushed: Songs of a Broken Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
