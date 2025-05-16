Author Rebecca Belschner’s New Book, “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too,” Explores the Lasting Ramifications That Chronic Stress Can Cause
Recent release “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Belschner is an eye-opening read that explores the lasting negative impact that stress can have on one’s body and psyche. From chronic illness to emotional burnout, Belschner outlines how stress can harm oneself, and the ways to manage stress in a healthier way.
Conway, SC, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Belschner, a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and family nurse practitioner, has completed her new book, “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too”: a powerful look at the negative emotional, physical, and spiritual ramifications of chronic stress, as well as ways to mitigate these effects as well as the root source of stress itself.
“‘I’m stressed out’ and ‘I am so tired’ have become two common phrases in our conversations today,” writes Belschner. “With the path our society is taking today, it is no wonder why. Unfortunately, that chronic, unwavering stress that so many are suffering from can, and will, lead to a multitude of potential illnesses, which affect every system of our body. This book opens with a chapter on the biology of burnout and ends with multiple ways you can prevent burnout. In the middle, it intertwines my own personal story, which resulted in burnout that literally stopped my life as I knew it, with what is happening in today’s society that is contributing to stress and burnout. If you are feeling stressed and/or tired most of the time, agree the status of society today is directly affecting your level of stress, and want to do something about it, then this book is for you. It just may save your life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca Belschner’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences with relenting stress that pushed her to the point of burnout and chronic illness. Through sharing her own story, as well as her research on the subject matter, Belschner hopes to connect with others who are suffering from ongoing stress in their life, helping them to prevent burnout and take back control of their health.
Readers can purchase “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.\
