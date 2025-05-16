Author Rebecca Belschner’s New Book, “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too,” Explores the Lasting Ramifications That Chronic Stress Can Cause

Recent release “Stress Almost Killed Me, Literally: And It Could Kill You Too” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Belschner is an eye-opening read that explores the lasting negative impact that stress can have on one’s body and psyche. From chronic illness to emotional burnout, Belschner outlines how stress can harm oneself, and the ways to manage stress in a healthier way.