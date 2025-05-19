Author Michael Labrecque’s New Book, “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks,” is a Brilliant Memoir Following the Author’s Journey to Success Amidst Life’s Struggles
Recent release “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks” from Page Publishing author Michael Labrecque is a compelling true account that chronicles the author’s life as he looks within to find the strength required to forge a path of his own design, working to overcome his challenges as he climbs towards a future he must build along the way.
New York, NY, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Labrecque, a loving husband as well as a successful award-winning realtor and savvy businessman, has completed his new book, “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks”: a poignant memoir that demonstrates the human experience by following a young boy’s journey riddled with immense trials and tribulations, forcing him into manhood at a very young age, and against all odds.
Living on his own at sixteen, homeless and loveless, author Michael Labrecque navigated his way through life to become a multi-millionaire in just over a decade later. Over the years, he has continued with this positive momentum to obtain great wealth. This book exemplifies an impossible journey against insurmountable odds that perfectly melds the perspective of one’s journey, choices, and hardships, into blossoming potential and rewards.
“From the Streets to Million Dollar Peaks” is a remarkable story that feeds truth on how to attract and control one’s destiny. Unequivocally, this book both teaches and reaffirms one’s ability to control all outcomes of life, regardless of difficult circumstances. Filled with tales of excitement, fear, violence, destitution, and resilience; this novel is a breath of confidence to those lacking.
“I wrote this book with an attempt to tell my story in a positive way,” shares Labrecque. “To boost and help those who didn’t have a head start in life like many others. I hope to impress importance on people who may feel otherwise. I hope to save those who didn’t feel they were worth saving. I want to give direction to those who feel lost.
“My wish is that you never give up and always move forward. Love yourself. Realize who you are and what you are capable of. Never give up because as the saying goes, ‘If I can do it, so can you.’ Believe in yourself. Cheer for yourself, even if you’re the only one believing and cheering.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Labrecque’s enthralling tale serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Deeply personal and candid, “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks” will reaffirm personal truths and love’s importance in one’s life while demonstrating a path forward that is true, raw, and inspiring.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Living on his own at sixteen, homeless and loveless, author Michael Labrecque navigated his way through life to become a multi-millionaire in just over a decade later. Over the years, he has continued with this positive momentum to obtain great wealth. This book exemplifies an impossible journey against insurmountable odds that perfectly melds the perspective of one’s journey, choices, and hardships, into blossoming potential and rewards.
“From the Streets to Million Dollar Peaks” is a remarkable story that feeds truth on how to attract and control one’s destiny. Unequivocally, this book both teaches and reaffirms one’s ability to control all outcomes of life, regardless of difficult circumstances. Filled with tales of excitement, fear, violence, destitution, and resilience; this novel is a breath of confidence to those lacking.
“I wrote this book with an attempt to tell my story in a positive way,” shares Labrecque. “To boost and help those who didn’t have a head start in life like many others. I hope to impress importance on people who may feel otherwise. I hope to save those who didn’t feel they were worth saving. I want to give direction to those who feel lost.
“My wish is that you never give up and always move forward. Love yourself. Realize who you are and what you are capable of. Never give up because as the saying goes, ‘If I can do it, so can you.’ Believe in yourself. Cheer for yourself, even if you’re the only one believing and cheering.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Labrecque’s enthralling tale serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Deeply personal and candid, “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks” will reaffirm personal truths and love’s importance in one’s life while demonstrating a path forward that is true, raw, and inspiring.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “From the Streets To Million Dollar Peaks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories