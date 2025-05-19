Author Kristy Shanahan’s New Book, "Glimpses into Other Worlds," Takes Readers on a Personal Journey Through Other Times and Dimensions
Recent release “Glimpses into Other Worlds” from Page Publishing author Kristy Shanahan explores extraterrestrials from outer space, ultraterrestrials of other dimensions, and the inner realm of the soul or consciousness.
Libertyville, IL, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristy Shanahan, who lives in northern Illinois with her family and her golden retriever, Rosie, has completed her new book, “Glimpses into Other Worlds”: a gripping work that is mostly nonfiction, but also stretches the imagination to consider other possibilities and controversies. It is filled with spectacular images from NASA of our universe and other fantastic artwork.
Author Kristy Shanahan has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Johns Hopkins University, and Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. She is retired from teaching full-time but is still an adjunct faculty member at Rosalind Franklin University. She spent many years teaching biomedical and biological sciences and working as a medical laboratory scientist, MLS (ASCP) CM. This book, however, relates to her hobbies and interests outside of work and was inspired by a recent visit to Roswell, New Mexico. In her spare time, she also enjoys traveling and visiting family and friends.
Shanahan discusses what readers can expect from her book, sharing, “You will begin in our universe in the past and consider what some of the ancients thought about the heavens and gods from the heavens through their oral traditions, myths, legends, holy books, and history. From there, you will read recent information on UFOs (now UAPs) and some recent well-known UFO incident reports. The words of the witnesses to these events give clear and compelling testimony and impact our limited knowledge of our universe. Then, we will examine some of the scientific and technological wonders of what science tells us about our universe.”
She continues, “From there, you will consider other dimensions from differing perspectives. You will look at ancient oral traditions, myths, legends, and historical beliefs about other dimensions (other worlds, realms). You will learn what scientists currently theorize about other dimensions.”
She concludes, “Finally, you consider the inner dimension or realm. You will learn about recent prophets, psychics, and scientific attempts to use their skills. Then you will seek the ancient wisdom of classic metaphysics, Hindu metaphysics, and the spirituality of diverse cultures. You will consider recent scientific support for connections between the consciousness of your mind and the entire universe through quantum physics. And this will return you to our universe again, hopefully with new insights into life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kristy Shanahan’s thought-provoking work invites readers to reconsider what they think they know about the universe and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Glimpses into Other Worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Kristy Shanahan has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Johns Hopkins University, and Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. She is retired from teaching full-time but is still an adjunct faculty member at Rosalind Franklin University. She spent many years teaching biomedical and biological sciences and working as a medical laboratory scientist, MLS (ASCP) CM. This book, however, relates to her hobbies and interests outside of work and was inspired by a recent visit to Roswell, New Mexico. In her spare time, she also enjoys traveling and visiting family and friends.
Shanahan discusses what readers can expect from her book, sharing, “You will begin in our universe in the past and consider what some of the ancients thought about the heavens and gods from the heavens through their oral traditions, myths, legends, holy books, and history. From there, you will read recent information on UFOs (now UAPs) and some recent well-known UFO incident reports. The words of the witnesses to these events give clear and compelling testimony and impact our limited knowledge of our universe. Then, we will examine some of the scientific and technological wonders of what science tells us about our universe.”
She continues, “From there, you will consider other dimensions from differing perspectives. You will look at ancient oral traditions, myths, legends, and historical beliefs about other dimensions (other worlds, realms). You will learn what scientists currently theorize about other dimensions.”
She concludes, “Finally, you consider the inner dimension or realm. You will learn about recent prophets, psychics, and scientific attempts to use their skills. Then you will seek the ancient wisdom of classic metaphysics, Hindu metaphysics, and the spirituality of diverse cultures. You will consider recent scientific support for connections between the consciousness of your mind and the entire universe through quantum physics. And this will return you to our universe again, hopefully with new insights into life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kristy Shanahan’s thought-provoking work invites readers to reconsider what they think they know about the universe and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Glimpses into Other Worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories