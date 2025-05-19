Author Dennis DiPerna’s New Book "Hark, The Snow Angels" is a Poignant Novel That Follows Three Soldiers Whose Lives Are Forever Changed Following Career Ending Injuries

Recent release “Hark, The Snow Angels” from Page Publishing author Dennis DiPerna is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around three soldiers serving in Afghanistan who suffer serious injuries that bring about the end of their military careers. Despite losing the plans they’ve worked towards, each of these soldiers find new meaning and a new path in life.