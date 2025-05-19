Author Dennis DiPerna’s New Book "Hark, The Snow Angels" is a Poignant Novel That Follows Three Soldiers Whose Lives Are Forever Changed Following Career Ending Injuries
Recent release “Hark, The Snow Angels” from Page Publishing author Dennis DiPerna is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around three soldiers serving in Afghanistan who suffer serious injuries that bring about the end of their military careers. Despite losing the plans they’ve worked towards, each of these soldiers find new meaning and a new path in life.
Seven Fields, PA, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dennis DiPerna, a retired colonel of the US Army who has served in various counterintelligence positions, has completed his new book, “Hark, The Snow Angels”: a captivating story of three soldiers who must learn to embrace their new lives after suffering serious injuries that end their careers in the military and force them onto a new life journey.
Following his military career, Author Dennis DiPerna owned and operated a private security company employing over four hundred security officers in hospitals and industrial sites throughout Western Pennsylvania. Now retired from both the military and his second career as a businessman, DiPerna spends his time reading, writing, and playing golf with friends. He and his wife, Kim, live near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they enjoy theater, long walks, trout fishing, and relaxing at their second home at a lake in Northwestern Pennsylvania.
“‘Hark, the Snow Angels’ is an inspirational novel about good people who have suffered setbacks in life resulting in doors to their plans closing, only to find that new doors are open to them if they will only let go of the handles,” writes DiPerna. “Whether new doors open by divine intervention or by the randomness of coincidence or serendipity, the reader must decide.
“The novel focuses on three soldiers serving in Afghanistan, Infantrymen Staff Sergeant Mark Collins and Andrew Rice and helicopter pilot, Captain Molly McLane. Each suffers serious wounds which signal the end of their military careers, but by trusting in a force beyond themselves their lives begin anew in ways that they could not have envisioned.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis DiPerna’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this powerful journey of learning to let go and grow alongside life’s many struggles and changes. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Hark, The Snow Angels” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Hark, The Snow Angels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
