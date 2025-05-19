Author Mariely Alicea’s New Book, "Winston the Donkey," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Donkey Who Loves to Play But Also Seems to Cause Trouble on the Farm

Recent release “Winston the Donkey” from Page Publishing author Mariely Alicea is a heartfelt story that centers around Winston, a young donkey who always seems to make a mess on the farm and upset the other animals. With the help of his friend Daisy, a young piglet, Winston manages to find a way to show that he can be a good friend.