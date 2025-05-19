Author Mariely Alicea’s New Book, "Winston the Donkey," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Donkey Who Loves to Play But Also Seems to Cause Trouble on the Farm
Recent release “Winston the Donkey” from Page Publishing author Mariely Alicea is a heartfelt story that centers around Winston, a young donkey who always seems to make a mess on the farm and upset the other animals. With the help of his friend Daisy, a young piglet, Winston manages to find a way to show that he can be a good friend.
Green Island, NY, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mariely Alicea, a loving mother who lives in Upstate New York, where she enjoys writing, drawing, hiking, gardening, fishing, and camping with her son, has completed her new book, “Winston the Donkey”: a riveting story of a donkey who sets out to make amends for all the trouble he has caused his friends on the farm.
“‘Winston the Donkey’ is a lively and fun little donkey, but he gets into way too much trouble!” writes Alicea. “This problem he faces seems like the end, but with the help of his friend Daisy, we get to see how he solves his problem.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mariely Alicea’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s love of donkeys and will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Winston’s journey to help his friends see how helpful he can truly be. With colorful artwork to help bring Alicea’s story to life, “Winston the Donkey” is sure to delight young readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Winston the Donkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
