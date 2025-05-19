Author James Burleson’s New Book, "Lest We Forget," is a Compelling Memoir Documenting the Author’s Time Serving in the Army Both Stateside and Overseas in Vietnam
Recent release “Lest We Forget” from Page Publishing author James Burleson is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author who, after dropping out of college, is drafted into the US Army. After completing basic training, Burleson recounts his journey to Vietnam and his time spent fighting overseas until a knee injury brought him home once more.
Summertown, TN, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Burleson, a Vietnam veteran who has been happily married for fifty-four years and is now retired after working for Kroger for thirty-six years, has completed his new book “Lest We Forget”: a riveting memoir that chronicles the author’s twenty-three months spent in the army, including his time serving in Vietnam.
“‘Lest We Forget’ tells the story of a young man (against Mama’s wishes) deciding to exit college in 1968,” writes Burleson. “Mama was right—within two weeks, Uncle Sam came calling. This book is a detailed summary of an American soldier’s experience, from his basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to combat engineer, demolition specialist training at Fort Lenard Wood, Missouri, and his time spent in the Vietnam conflict.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Burleson’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover the Vietnam War through the eyes of one of the many young American soldiers who found their lives forever changed through the draft. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Lest We Forget” is not only an inspiring true story, but a powerful reminder of the many individuals who have served this nation.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Lest We Forget" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
