Holos Launches Organic Sparkling Tea – Delicately Brewed, Refined & Pure
Brighton, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Holos, the purpose-driven brand known for its premium organic kombucha, is unveiling a new creation: Holos Organic Sparkling Tea – a lightly sparkling, elegantly balanced drink crafted with organic botanicals. Thoughtfully brewed to enhance the pure essence of natural ingredients, it offers a clean, delicate refreshment with a refined character.
Designed for those who appreciate simplicity and depth in their drinks, Holos Organic Sparkling Tea is available in three understated yet complex flavours:
Jasmine & Hops – Floral, citrus & aromatic
Rooibos & Ginger – Earthy, spiced & invigorating
Mint & Cucumber – Cool, crisp & refreshing
Each 250ml slimline can is a quiet statement of quality — crafted with care to offer an elegant, alcohol-free option that pairs beautifully with food or stands gracefully on its own. Whether enjoyed in a moment of stillness, shared over a meal, or chosen as a mindful alternative to heavier drinks, Holos Organic Sparkling Tea is a refined way to refresh.
“We wanted to create something that felt truly special – a drink with depth, natural flavours, and a sense of occasion,” says Holos co-founder Tom Partridge. “This isn’t just another sparkling drink. It’s about lightness with depth, complexity without complication.”
But Holos is about more than taste. Every product supports a bigger mission. Holos provides paid work placements for survivors of exploitation and trauma, offering opportunities to rebuild and thrive. Through the Holos Foundation, 2p from every can goes directly toward tailored support, from training and coaching to counseling and essential equipment.
Naomi Partridge, Holos Co-Founder and Social Impact Lead adds: “For us, business is about people. Every can sold helps us offer more than just employment for survivors of exploitation and trauma – we can provide real, life-changing support. That’s what makes Holos different.”
Holos Organic Sparkling Tea is available now. Refined simplicity, made with purpose.
About Holos Kombucha:
Holos Kombucha is a UK brand dedicated to brewing high-quality, organic beverages and supporting survivors of exploitation and trauma. Known for its dedication to taste and social impact, Holos Kombucha is the drink of choice for those looking for a sophisticated and mindful option.
Designed for those who appreciate simplicity and depth in their drinks, Holos Organic Sparkling Tea is available in three understated yet complex flavours:
Jasmine & Hops – Floral, citrus & aromatic
Rooibos & Ginger – Earthy, spiced & invigorating
Mint & Cucumber – Cool, crisp & refreshing
Each 250ml slimline can is a quiet statement of quality — crafted with care to offer an elegant, alcohol-free option that pairs beautifully with food or stands gracefully on its own. Whether enjoyed in a moment of stillness, shared over a meal, or chosen as a mindful alternative to heavier drinks, Holos Organic Sparkling Tea is a refined way to refresh.
“We wanted to create something that felt truly special – a drink with depth, natural flavours, and a sense of occasion,” says Holos co-founder Tom Partridge. “This isn’t just another sparkling drink. It’s about lightness with depth, complexity without complication.”
But Holos is about more than taste. Every product supports a bigger mission. Holos provides paid work placements for survivors of exploitation and trauma, offering opportunities to rebuild and thrive. Through the Holos Foundation, 2p from every can goes directly toward tailored support, from training and coaching to counseling and essential equipment.
Naomi Partridge, Holos Co-Founder and Social Impact Lead adds: “For us, business is about people. Every can sold helps us offer more than just employment for survivors of exploitation and trauma – we can provide real, life-changing support. That’s what makes Holos different.”
Holos Organic Sparkling Tea is available now. Refined simplicity, made with purpose.
About Holos Kombucha:
Holos Kombucha is a UK brand dedicated to brewing high-quality, organic beverages and supporting survivors of exploitation and trauma. Known for its dedication to taste and social impact, Holos Kombucha is the drink of choice for those looking for a sophisticated and mindful option.
Contact
Holos KombuchaContact
Samantha Nicholls
+447585325642
www.holoskombucha.com
Samantha Nicholls
+447585325642
www.holoskombucha.com
Categories