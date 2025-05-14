Peter G. Ragusi Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Bronx, NY, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peter G. Ragusi of Bronx, New York, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in health and fitness.
About Peter G. Ragusi
Peter G. Ragusi is a CPR instructor and fitness coach at Ragusi Personal Training. He provides comprehensive fitness instruction and training services, specializing in boxing, weightlifting, and cardio fitness. Ragusi offers personalized fitness programs and instruction to help clients achieve their specific health and wellness goals. He also teaches CPR and basic lifesaving techniques.
Ragusi received his Bachelor of Science in business management/accounting from Monroe University.
In his free time, Peter enjoys travel, martial arts, and family activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Peter G. Ragusi
Peter G. Ragusi is a CPR instructor and fitness coach at Ragusi Personal Training. He provides comprehensive fitness instruction and training services, specializing in boxing, weightlifting, and cardio fitness. Ragusi offers personalized fitness programs and instruction to help clients achieve their specific health and wellness goals. He also teaches CPR and basic lifesaving techniques.
Ragusi received his Bachelor of Science in business management/accounting from Monroe University.
In his free time, Peter enjoys travel, martial arts, and family activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories