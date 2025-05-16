New QualiFam Autism Protocol Now Available in U.S. Treats Root Biological Causes Behind Symptoms
Developed by physician-scientist Dr. Ken Alibek, the QualiFam Protocol delivers results in as little as three months by targeting immune and infection-linked triggers.
Tysons, VA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A transformative new approach to autism treatment is now available in the United States. The QualiFam Protocol, developed by physician-scientist Dr. Ken Alibek, identifies and treats underlying biological triggers of autism often overlooked in conventional care. The first-of-its-kind protocol has already helped hundreds of autistic children in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan improve their symptoms within 3-6 months. Now, for the first time, U.S. parents can access the treatment through a nationwide testing and consultation program.
The Autism Crisis: Millions Diagnosed, Limited Biological Treatments
Autism affects 1 in 36 children in the U.S.; yet families often struggle to find treatments that deliver measurable results. Few interventions are available beyond behavioral therapies, which fail to address underlying biological factors that impair cognitive and neurological development.
The rising rate of autism comes as no surprise to Dr. Alibek, who has been monitoring rising trends in the prevalence of chronic and latent infections, as documented in both public health data and academic studies. Inspired by his own daughter’s autism diagnosis, he developed the first protocol to identify and treat underlying biological triggers of autism, including chronic infections, immune system dysfunction and inflammation that impair brain development.
Dr. Alibek’s data shows that virtually every child treated under the QualiFam Protocol tested positive for previously undiagnosed viral, bacterial or fungal infections, which further exacerbate inflammation, allergies, microbiome abnormalities and immune system dysregulation — all contributing to impaired brain development and function.
“Infections and the resulting inflammation are consistently observed in individuals with autism, suggesting a significant connection between immune system dysfunction and neurodevelopmental disorders,” said Dr. Alibek. “In nearly every child we’ve treated, we’ve found signs of chronic or latent infections that were never diagnosed. When we address those root causes, symptoms improve significantly.”
Backed by Science: Peer-Reviewed Research Supports the Infection Link
The QualiFam Protocol is rooted in over a decade of clinical research and supported by six peer-reviewed studies authored by Dr. Alibek showing children with autism have a significantly higher prevalence of chronic and latent infections than neurotypical peers.
The conclusions are also reinforced by a major 2023 review published in the World
Journal of Virology, titled “Virus and Autism: A Bi-Mutual Cause and Effect.” The review analyzed 158 scientific articles and identified a strong association between autism and chronic, latent and reactivatable infections, including TORCH, Rubella, Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza, and Zika — particularly when contracted by a mother during pregnancy or in early infancy.
The QualiFam Protocol also addresses additional pathogens frequently overlooked in standard diagnostics, including Roseola virus (HHV-6), Mycoplasma and Helicobacter Pylori. These pathogens may also play a role in autism symptoms, especially in genetically susceptible children who are more vulnerable to neuroimmune and microbiome disruption.
How the QualiFam Protocol Works for Autism Treatment
The QualiFam Protocol starts with a comprehensive blood test, available at over 2,000 Quest Diagnostics locations. More than 100 immune, inflammatory, and infectious disease biomarkers are reviewed alongside a parent questionnaire and medical history.
From there, a customized treatment plan is developed in collaboration with the child’s pediatrician.
Recommendations may include:
-Prescription medications
-Over-the-counter vitamins, minerals and supplements
-Personalized dietary recommendations
Parents Report Measurable Autism Symptom Improvements within 3-6 Months
While autism has no cure, families who have used the QualiFam Protocol reported
rapid, measurable progress, particularly in pre-pubescent children. Significant symptom improvements were observed within three months, and in almost all cases within six months. Adverse effects have been rare and mild, generally limited to temporary gastrointestinal discomfort.
“In virtually every case, the QualiFam Protocol has demonstrated meaningful and
repeatable improvements in autism symptoms,” said Dr. Alibek. “And in many young autistic children, the changes have been nothing short of life-changing.”
Because the protocol works by leveraging the body’s immune response and
neuroplasticity, early intervention is critical. According to Dr. Alibek, the best outcomes are seen in children under the age of 12, with earlier treatment resulting in better outcomes. “We see a consistent drop in responsiveness to treatment after puberty begins,” Dr. Alibek notes.
To parents disheartened by therapies that yield little measurable progress, Dr. Alibek offers this advice: “Start with the blood work. If no infections are found, the QualiFam Protocol may not be right for your child. But if infections are present, as is often the case, we have a high probability of improving your child’s development, health and quality of life.”
The QualiFam Protocol is now available in the United States. Parents interested in
exploring the protocol can begin by visiting QualiFam.com, where they can schedule a consultation and order the initial blood test.
