"The Mutant and the Mule" by A. A. Blair, now available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Mutant and the Mule" by A.A. Blair. The book is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books encompassing outstanding, innovative works in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.
For Fans of The Hunger Games. In a world torn apart by genetic evolution, Helia, a fierce Mutant soldier, fights against a society determined to suppress her kind. With her unique powers, she embarks on a dangerous mission that could change the course of history. But when her operation is compromised, Helia finds herself alone and hunted by the ruthless Department of Sanitation.
In a twist of fate, she crosses paths with Ari, a resourceful Mule forced to toil in the city's darkest depths. Despite their differences, they form an unlikely alliance as they navigate the treacherous streets of Cincuenta Yuno. With the odds stacked against them and the entire city mobilized against their cause, Helia and Ari must rely on each other to survive.
As they journey deeper into the heart of the conflict, Helia and Ari must defy the odds and forge their own destiny in a world on the brink of destruction. Will they succeed in their quest to tip the balance of power, or will they become casualties in the war for survival?
Literary Titan says, “The Mutant and the Mule is for readers who love Sci-Fi that punches hard but still has heart. It’s gritty, emotional, and sometimes downright funny. If you’re into found-family stories, rebellion against oppressive systems, or just want to watch two unlikely allies stumble their way toward hope, pick this one up. If you enjoy authors like Pierce Brown, Veronica Roth, or Octavia Butler, The Mutant and the Mule will feel like familiar territory—but with its own sharp bite.”
A.A. Blair is a child of the 80s who has been residing in Guelph, Ontario Canada with his family since 2010. His other books include Mystic of the Midway.
The Mutant and the Mule by A. A. Blair., 150 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-532-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com.
