Alcamay Records Presents Trans Man Artist Valentín Mera’s ALAM Collection

Alcamay Records announces the release of “ALAM,” the powerful new single by Trans Man artist Valentín Mera, out May 22, 2025. Distributed by Sony Music | The Orchard and published by Sony Music/ATV, “ALAM” marks the anniversary of Mera’s gender transition and launches the ALAM Collection — a multilingual, genre-blending project that reflects his journey through music, identity, and rebirth.
Miami Beach, FL, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alcamay Records, the independent record label founded by Valentín Mera, proudly announces the release of ALAM, the powerful new single by Trans Man artist Valentín Mera. The track, marking the anniversary of his gender transition, will be available on all major streaming platforms starting May 22, 2025. It is distributed globally by Sony Music | The Orchard and published by Sony Music/ATV.
ALAM is the first single from Mera’s upcoming ALAM Collection, a multilingual, genre-blending body of work that explores personal transformation, healing, identity, and creative rebirth. The collection reflects Valentín's emotional and artistic evolution through decades of international experience.
Formerly known as Diana Mera, Valentín is a Latin pop trailblazer with a career that includes appearances on networks such as MTV, Telemundo, Univision, and CNN. In 2012, he gained recognition for a bold red carpet moment at the Billboard Latin Awards while signed to a major label. After transitioning in 2018, he stepped away from performing to focus on creating original music that reflects his voice and identity today.
Now, after an eight-year hiatus, Valentín Mera returns with renewed passion, reconnecting with audiences through both music and visual storytelling. His YouTube docuseries, Encantador’s Alam, offers a deeply personal look at his journey, blending archival footage with present-day family reconnections and behind-the-scenes moments as he reclaims his stage presence.
The ALAM Collection also honors his creative legacy across Miami, Lima, Mexico City, and Los Angeles. Mera is currently writing his first autobiographical book, The Dianas, which reflects on his childhood and his bond with his late mother.
The single's artwork was created by New York visual artist Michelle Riofrío, who also directed the final music video released under Valentín’s former identity.
Contact
GG Bauer
786-530-7101
alcamay.com
IG @AlcamayRecords
IG @TheValentinMera
