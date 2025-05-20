Alcamay Records Presents Trans Man Artist Valentín Mera’s ALAM Collection

Alcamay Records announces the release of “ALAM,” the powerful new single by Trans Man artist Valentín Mera, out May 22, 2025. Distributed by Sony Music | The Orchard and published by Sony Music/ATV, “ALAM” marks the anniversary of Mera’s gender transition and launches the ALAM Collection — a multilingual, genre-blending project that reflects his journey through music, identity, and rebirth.