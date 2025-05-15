Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Colorado Self Storage Portfolio
The Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful closing of the Summit Self Storage Portfolio, a two property, 785-unit portfolio located in Fort Collins and Loveland, Colorado.
Denver, CO, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful closing of the Summit Self Storage Portfolio, a two property, 785-unit portfolio located in Fort Collins and Loveland, Colorado. The facilities comprise 96,700 square feet of self-storage space and an additional 2,820 square feet of office/warehouse, bringing the total rentable area to 99,520 square feet.
“Colorado continues to demonstrate why it is one of the premier self-storage markets in the country,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Despite pockets of uncertainty in today’s capital markets, well located, cash flowing assets like Summit Self Storage are still attracting strong investor demand. Our team was proud to guide this transaction to a smooth close for all parties involved.” Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors, added, “The robust response we received underscores the resilience of the sector and the confidence investors have in long term fundamentals. Argus remains committed to delivering best in class advisory services that help owners realize full value in any capital market environment.”
The portfolio benefits from strong demographic tailwinds, limited new supply and growing populations in both Fort Collins and Loveland. Average occupancy exceeded 82 percent at closing, providing the buyer with immediate in place cash flow and upside through continued revenue management.
The transaction was brokered by the Colorado Argus team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox, who have collectively closed more than $400 million in self-storage transactions throughout Colorado since 2021 and remain among the most active brokerage teams in the region.
Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox are the Colorado Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
