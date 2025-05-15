Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility to Local Operator
Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb and Tom Flannigan have the pleasure to announce the sale of Delano Mini Storage, a high quality self storage facility located in the thriving community of Delano, Minnesota.
Minneapolis, MN, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb and Tom Flannigan have the pleasure to announce the sale of Delano Mini Storage, a high quality self storage facility located in the thriving community of Delano, Minnesota. The facility offers 21,280 rentable square feet of drive-up self storage and has maintained consistently high occupancy, making it a strong performing asset with room for further expansion.
Situated in a highly visible location, Delano Mini Storage is well-positioned to serve the area's growing population and increased demand for storage. The new owner, a local operator, plans to enhance the facility’s performance through the implementation of modern management software to streamline operations and improve the tenant experience.
The transaction was brokered by Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. Haugen and his team represented the Seller and also procured the Buyer in the transaction.
"This facility has strong fundamentals and is well aligned with the growth trajectory of the Delano market,” said Matt Haugen. “The new owner is positioned to continue improving operations.”
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
