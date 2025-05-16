ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes
Perth, Australia, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ClickHome, a long-standing provider of construction management software in Australia, has announced the release of ClickHome Cloud, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to make construction management tools more accessible to small and medium-sized builders.
Previously used primarily by Australia’s largest residential building companies, ClickHome's platform has supported the delivery of thousands of homes annually over the past two decades. The new cloud-based version marks a strategic expansion of its services to a broader segment of the industry, offering a more scalable and affordable solution.
“ClickHome Cloud represents an important shift for our business and for the builders we work with,” said Erik Withoud, Operations Manager at ClickHome. “We’ve taken our experience serving major builders and streamlined the tools to suit businesses of all sizes.”
ClickHome Cloud includes preconfigured tools for common construction workflows, inspections, customer communications, and claims processing. It also offers modules for preconstruction processes such as contract management, pricing, and variation tracking, as well as field tools for managing active jobs, site inspections, and cost control.
A customer-facing portal, called MyHome, is also included. It allows builders to provide updates and communicate directly with clients throughout the construction process. The platform integrates with JobFile to connect builders with trades and suppliers, aiming to improve project coordination and reduce delays.
“Smaller builders often face the same operational challenges as larger firms but without access to the same level of technology,” Withoud said. “This release is about providing those capabilities in a more accessible, cloud-based format.”
ClickHome Cloud is now available, with early access open to interested builders. More information and registration details are available at https://clickhome.com.au.
Contact
Aaron Savory
0892755225
