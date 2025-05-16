Future Footwear Technology Launches Waterproof Heated Hoodie “EcoHeat-X” for Cold-Weather Outdoor Protection

Soulsfeng unveils the EcoHeat-X Waterproof Heated Hoodie, designed for winter outdoor activities. Featuring 3-zone carbon fiber heating elements, a 10,000mAh power bank, and water-repellent fabric, the EcoHeat-X delivers advanced warmth and functionality with up to 6 hours of heating.