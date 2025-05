Future Footwear Technology Launches Waterproof Heated Hoodie “EcoHeat-X” for Cold-Weather Outdoor Protection

New York, NY, May 16, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Soulsfeng, a performance-driven apparel brand under Future Footwear Technology, has announced the release of its new EcoHeat-X Heated Hoodie, designed for winter conditions and outdoor activities. This latest development features integrated heating technology, water-resistant fabric, and a rechargeable battery system.Innovative Heating Meets Functional OuterwearThe EcoHeat-X Hoodie incorporates three carbon-fiber far-infrared heating elements placed at the left chest, right chest, and center back. These elements are powered by a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery and offer three adjustable heating levels (113°F, 122°F, and 131°F). A long press of the integrated control switch activates the heating system, with usage ranging from 3 to 6 hours based on the selected temperature setting.The hoodie is made with a water-repellent outer layer and a fleece-lined interior for enhanced insulation. Designed for both mobility and comfort, it suits a wide range of uses, including casual wear, commuting, and outdoor work.According to a company spokesperson, “The EcoHeat-X was developed to meet the real-world needs of people facing harsh weather conditions. Whether you're on a worksite, hiking, or just navigating the winter commute, this product brings both utility and comfort.”The hoodie comes with a USB- and Type-C-compatible 10,000mAh power bank and charging cable.More details and purchasing information are available on the Soulsfeng website:https://soulsfeng.com/products/soulsfeng-waterproof-heated-hoodie-ecoheat-xBattery and SafetyBattery Specs: 10,000mAh capacity, 5V standard voltage. Best performance at 2.5–3A electric current.Safety Note: Users are advised to avoid exposing the power bank to extreme heat, moisture, or impact. Do not disassemble or modify.Washing InstructionsRemove the battery before washing.Place the USB end inside the pocket and zip it closed.Do not wring, iron, or machine dry. Hang to dry in a cool, ventilated space.Ensure the product is fully dry before use.Product SpecificationsMaterial: Water-repellent fabric (exterior), fleece lining (interior)Heating Zones: Left chest, right chest, back centerHeating Levels: 113℉ (Blue), 122℉ (White), 131℉ (Red)Battery Life: 3–6 hours, depending on settingControl: Power switch with long-press on/off functionMedia ContactName: JohnsonEmail: davidfeng@soulsfeng.comWebsite: www.soulsfeng.com