FBSPL Redefines Agency Transformation at Accelerate 2025 with AI-Powered Innovation
FBSPL is joining as a Silver Corporate Partner at Accelerate 2025, Powered by NetVU, in Charlotte, NC.
New York, NY, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Accelerate 2025, powered by NetVU, served as a convergence point for the insurance industry’s brightest minds and FBSPL didn’t just show up, it made a statement.
As the industry faces mounting pressure to modernize, this year’s discussions revolved around automation, AI enablement, and agile staffing. At the center of these conversations stood FBSPL recognized not merely as a vendor, but as a strategic ally for growth-driven agencies.
Led by Madhukar S. Dubey, Ankur Chatterjee, and Shekhar Dhabhai, the FBSPL team drew attention through an engaging booth experience and thought-provoking conversations. With a detailed understanding of the operational challenges U.S. agencies face, they connected with a wide spectrum of decision-makers ready to explore intelligent, scalable transformation.
“The energy was electric,” said Shekhar Dhabhai, Deputy General Manager, Operations. “What stood out this year wasn’t curiosity, it was urgency. Agencies aren’t just asking if AI can help. They’re asking how fast we can bring it in.”
A standout moment was the unveiling of FBSPL’s AI-powered proposal generator, which received widespread acclaim. In a generous move, the tool was offered free for two months exclusively to Accelerate attendees, earning the team not just qualified leads, but lasting trust.
FBSPL’s impact extended beyond innovation, it was about relevance. The team showcased its signature 360° ecosystem model, a powerful fusion of virtual staffing, automation, and real-time support, tailored to U.S. agency workflows. While FBSPL caters to MGAs, carriers, and beyond, its distinct strength lies in empowering independent agencies with hands-on, scalable solutions.
“We weren’t selling services,” said Ankur Chatterjee, Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing. “We were connecting dots between everyday frustrations and long-term efficiency. That’s why agencies didn’t just listen, they leaned in.”
Throughout the event, one thing became clear: FBSPL’s human-first approach to AI and process transformation resonates. With bold branding, a purpose-driven message, and a deep understanding of agency pain points, FBSPL didn’t just earn attention, it earned respect.
Madhukar S. Dubey, Managing Director, added, “Accelerate validated our path. Agency leaders want more than tech; they want alignment, accountability, and vision. That’s what we’re here to deliver.”
What’s Next? See You at Accelerate 2026 with a Live AI Experience
As the dust settles on this year’s success, FBSPL is already preparing for what’s next. With early bird registration locked for Accelerate 2026, the team is gearing up to unveil something even bigger — a live demo experience of its advanced AI products, designed to transform how agencies operate.
For forward-thinking insurance agencies ready to cut through the noise, FBSPL’s message is clear: “The future is no longer a concept. It’s here and FBSPL is building it.”
FBSPL is a global leader in BPM and outsourcing solutions for the insurance, accounting & bookkeeping, data annotation, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence sectors. With a commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and superior customer service, FBSPL delivers solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a competitive market.
To learn more about FBSPL's approach to AI in insurance, visit their page.
Contact
Mr. Madhukar Dubey
+1-240-979-0061
https://www.fbspl.com/
