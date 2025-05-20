Author Rob Pendell’s New Book, "A Blueprint for a Modern Society," is a Fascinating Read Offering Fresh Perspectives on Issues Plaguing Society in the 21st Century
Author Rob Pendell’s new book “A Blueprint for a Modern Society”, from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, is a thought-provoking exploration of novel solutions to the challenges of societal management in the 21st century, exploring potential solutions to the issues of; consolidation of power in government, fair elections, illegal immigration and many others.
Tulsa, OK, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rob Pendell, a Nomad scholar who has been referred to as a “renaissance man”, has completed his new book, “A Blueprint for a Modern Society”. It’s an eye-opening discussion that challenges the conventional models of governing, while presenting innovative ideas to improve the methods we use to manage society. Pendell’s ideas update antiquated methods of governing to better deal with the new challenges society faces in the twenty-first century.
Pendell is a writer, artist, musician, business entrepreneur, world traveler, veteran, graduate, inmate, farmer, educator, adventurer, outlaw, political advocate, and black belt. He’s experienced our society from both the inside and out. His diverse background has given him a unique perspective on the world and society. Combining his experience and understanding of basic human nature, Pendell strives to promote living one’s best life and creating the healthiest society possible.
“Human society is amazingly complex.” writes Pendell. “It represents the most complex social structure on the planet. Throughout history, there have been many forms of societal management and control. Kings, emperors, dictators, senates, republics, communes, democracies, etc.—all have tools, ideas, and methods of managing society. Such writings as Machiavelli’s ‘The Prince’, Mao’s ‘Little Red Book’, Marx and Engles’s ‘Communist Manifesto’, Thoreau’s ‘Walden’, and Jefferson’s ‘Declaration of Independence’, just to name a few, have guided leaders and citizens navigating the mind-boggling maze of managing society. ‘A Blueprint for a Modern Society’ presents some novel ideas and methods of implementing them, for societal management in the modern age. Based largely on fundamental human psychology, it attempts to address some of the most glaring problems plaguing many political and legal systems as we move into the second quarter of the twenty-first century and our society evolves into the information age.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Rob Pendell’s insightful writings will help readers gain a better understanding of how society has gotten to where it is today, and the struggles ahead that will define the next few generations to come. Based upon the author’s own unique experiences and years of research, “A Blueprint for Modern Society” promises to become an invaluable tool as mankind steps into its next phases, revealing a path forward that just might be the key to a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Blueprint for a Modern Society" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
