Author Rob Pendell’s New Book, "A Blueprint for a Modern Society," is a Fascinating Read Offering Fresh Perspectives on Issues Plaguing Society in the 21st Century

Author Rob Pendell’s new book “A Blueprint for a Modern Society”, from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, is a thought-provoking exploration of novel solutions to the challenges of societal management in the 21st century, exploring potential solutions to the issues of; consolidation of power in government, fair elections, illegal immigration and many others.