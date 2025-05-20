Author Mackenzie Lee’s New Book, "Princess Alivia and Her Friends," Follows a Young Princess Who Makes All Sorts of New Friends While Learning the Importance of Kindness

Recent release “Princess Alivia and Her Friends” from Page Publishing author Mackenzie Lee is a charming story that centers around Alivia, a young princess who makes a wish to her fairy godmother to have lots of friends to play with. In order to have her wish granted, Alivia must promise to show kindness and love to others, no matter how they might treat her.