Author Mackenzie Lee’s New Book, "Princess Alivia and Her Friends," Follows a Young Princess Who Makes All Sorts of New Friends While Learning the Importance of Kindness
Recent release “Princess Alivia and Her Friends” from Page Publishing author Mackenzie Lee is a charming story that centers around Alivia, a young princess who makes a wish to her fairy godmother to have lots of friends to play with. In order to have her wish granted, Alivia must promise to show kindness and love to others, no matter how they might treat her.
Amesbury, MA, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mackenzie Lee, a loving mother and self-made artist, has completed her new book, “Princess Alivia and Her Friends”: a heartfelt tale of a young princess who makes a wish to her fairy godmother for new friends, promising to show love and kindness in return.
Lee shares, “Princess Alivia and her fairy godmother, on a nice sunny summer day, made friends with boys and girls her age, enjoying the outdoors while being in each other’s company, showing love and kindness to one another.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mackenzie Lee’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s firstborn daughter, Alivia, and will help to inspire readers of all ages so that they might treat others with the kindness and respect they deserve. With colorful artwork to help bring Lee’s story to life, “Princess Alivia and Her Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Princess Alivia and Her Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
