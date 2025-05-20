Author Stella Hunt’s New Book, "I Didn't Give Up!" is an Inspiring Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey to Overcome Life’s Challenges to Achieve Her Dreams
Recent release “I Didn't Give Up!” from Page Publishing author Stella Hunt is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on the difficulties she experienced throughout her upbringing and adult life, as well as the path she took to achieving her dream of earning her high school diploma despite the struggles she endured.
Broseley, MO, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stella Hunt, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has lived in Missouri all her life, has completed her new book, “I Didn't Give Up!”: a stirring and heartfelt account that chronicles the author’s journey to achieving her lifelong goal of earning a high school diploma despite having to drop out of high school due to the circumstances in her life at the time and the struggles she faced.
“After being a high school dropout for over forty years, I’m proud to say that I have earned my high school diploma!” writes Hunt. “I’m so grateful that I obeyed the voice of God. Yes, I had many struggles, but I was determined to reach my goal. The Lord even inspired me to write a book. I never imagined that I would become an author. The Lord knew what was inside of me and when to bring it out. Thank you, Lord. Whoever reads my book, I pray that it will encourage you to pursue your dream.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stella Hunt’s engaging tale is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of struggle and adversity. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Hunt shares her story in order to connect with those who are facing similar circumstances in their own lives, encouraging them to never give up on their goals with God by their side.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Didn't Give Up!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
