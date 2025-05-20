Author Stella Hunt’s New Book, "I Didn't Give Up!" is an Inspiring Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey to Overcome Life’s Challenges to Achieve Her Dreams

Recent release “I Didn't Give Up!” from Page Publishing author Stella Hunt is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on the difficulties she experienced throughout her upbringing and adult life, as well as the path she took to achieving her dream of earning her high school diploma despite the struggles she endured.