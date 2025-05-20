Author Jessica Searle’s New Book, “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet: The Tender Journey of a Mother and Her Child with Special Needs,” is Released

Recent release “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet: The Tender Journey of a Mother and Her Child with Special Needs” from Covenant Books author Jessica Searle is a poignant and honest memoir that reveals the author’s painful, joyful story of the many things she’s learned from the blessing of caring for her son with special needs.