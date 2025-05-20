Author Jessica Searle’s New Book, “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet: The Tender Journey of a Mother and Her Child with Special Needs,” is Released
Recent release “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet: The Tender Journey of a Mother and Her Child with Special Needs” from Covenant Books author Jessica Searle is a poignant and honest memoir that reveals the author’s painful, joyful story of the many things she’s learned from the blessing of caring for her son with special needs.
Burley, ID, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Searle, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University in Family and Consumer Science with a minor in health education, has completed her new book, “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet: The Tender Journey of a Mother and Her Child with Special Needs”: a powerful and thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s experiences in caring for her son with special needs, how their circumstances have impacted her family, and the incredible life lessons she has learned along the way.
When author Jessica Searle’s son Trey was diagnosed with autism and she was learning to navigate new life situations, she searched for books written by people who were also living through it. The only books she could find were written by doctors. That’s when she knew that one day, she wanted to write a faith-based book about her family’s experiences with severe nonverbal autism and the world of special needs.
Many of the experiences she shares are heart-wrenching and tearful, but they are also beautiful and joyful. Trey loves everyone and has no prejudice or judgment towards anyone. He is always authentically himself and teaches others what matters most. He is young and has limited capacities, but he spiritually knows more than most educated adults.
“Trey’s example of love and joy in the simple things in life has unraveled a beautiful tapestry of what each of us already has woven inside of us,” writes Searle. “We were born with it, but sometimes, it gets buried deep under things of the world. So, I will begin my story. My painful, joyful story of the many things I’ve learned from the blessing of caring for my son with severe special needs. I don’t pretend to be an expert, just a mom who loves deeply and who has learned greatly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Searle’s new book is a compelling and eye-opening memoir that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the many challenges and triumphs the author and her family have faced over the course of their journey. Jessica shines a light on the joys of autism but is very honest and real about the many struggles that intensify for their family year after year. She shares the emotional roller-coaster of her life and invites readers along for the ride.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet” is a beautiful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. If Jessica could give advice to any parent who has received a difficult diagnosis for their child, she would say to “love your child just as they are and don’t try to change them. They are meant to change you.”
Readers can purchase “Where Autism, Love, and Perspective Meet: The Tender Journey of a Mother and Her Child with Special Needs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
