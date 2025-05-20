Author Kelli Hankins’s New Book, "The Slaying of a Princess," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Reclaim Her Life from Struggle

Recent release “The Slaying of a Princess: The Confession of a Christian Counselor and Her Journey of Transformation from Princess to Warrior” from Covenant Books author Kelli Hankins is a powerful and heartfelt account that follows the author as she reflects upon her path to walk through her life trials with God by her side.