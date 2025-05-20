Author Kelli Hankins’s New Book, "The Slaying of a Princess," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Reclaim Her Life from Struggle
Recent release “The Slaying of a Princess: The Confession of a Christian Counselor and Her Journey of Transformation from Princess to Warrior” from Covenant Books author Kelli Hankins is a powerful and heartfelt account that follows the author as she reflects upon her path to walk through her life trials with God by her side.
Thompson Station, TN, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kelli Hankins, a loving wife and mother, as well as a retired Christian counselor and life coach with more than twenty years of experience in private practice working with individuals, families, and couples, has completed her new book, “The Slaying of a Princess: The Confession of a Christian Counselor and Her Journey of Transformation from Princess to Warrior”: a stirring account that centers around the author’s return to the light after facing countless struggles and trials in her life.
“If our stories and the lessons we learn from them along the way are not used to encourage the hearts of others, then it is all a waste,” shares Hankins. “It is sure that one or more elements of my story will be relatable for you personally in one way or the other. That is the whole point in telling it. Telling it was so very hard. I learned to find comfort with new levels of humility and vulnerability like never before, but if it touches just one heart, it will all be worth it. If my story keeps just one person from harm or provides hope for those already in a seemingly unending place of darkness, then all that I endured in getting my story out fulfills its purpose.
“You are not alone in your struggles. You are not alone in your pain. You are not alone in the dark places that sometimes overwhelm and leave you feeling defeated. You may not be in view of the light, but it is there, so do not lose hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kelli Hankins’s new book will invite readers to journey alongside the author as she recounts her tale, offering encouragement and support to those facing similar challenges in their own lives. Through sharing her story, Hankins hopes to encourage readers to forge ahead in life, reminding them that they are valuable, loved, and created with a purpose.
Readers can purchase “The Slaying of a Princess: The Confession of a Christian Counselor and Her Journey of Transformation from Princess to Warrior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
