Author S.J. Love’s New Book, "I Had to Find Him," is a Poignant Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who is Sent Back in Time in Order to Change Her Life Story

Recent release “I Had to Find Him” from Covenant Books author S.J. Love is a poignant and thought-provoking novel that follows Bella, a young woman who finds herself transported back in time to her senior year of high school. Now given the chance to re-do her life, Bella sets out to reconnect with her deceased parents and find her true love.