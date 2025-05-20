Author S.J. Love’s New Book, "I Had to Find Him," is a Poignant Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who is Sent Back in Time in Order to Change Her Life Story
Recent release “I Had to Find Him” from Covenant Books author S.J. Love is a poignant and thought-provoking novel that follows Bella, a young woman who finds herself transported back in time to her senior year of high school. Now given the chance to re-do her life, Bella sets out to reconnect with her deceased parents and find her true love.
New York, NY, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.J. Love, a loving wife and mother who believes the truest form of love comes from God, has completed her new book, “I Had to Find Him”: a riveting story of a young woman who is sent back in time to her high school years, granting her an opportunity to find closure and healing while also searching for her true love earlier than she did the first time around.
“Who could have anticipated that celebrating Independence Day would transform into the most perilous journey of Bella’s life, where failure could cost her everything?” writes Love. “On Independence Day, she was transported back to the year 2006, where she had to relive part of her senior year in high school. Along the way, she encountered Amish ninjas, lost her memory, and reconnected with her deceased parents. This journey granted her the opportunity to say goodbye to them and discover her true love earlier than she had in her original timeline.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S.J. Love’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Bella’s journey to rewrite her life’s story, giving her the chance to make things as she sees fit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “I Had to Find Him” serves as a moving testament to the power of true love to transcend all boundaries, promising to resonate with readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “I Had to Find Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Who could have anticipated that celebrating Independence Day would transform into the most perilous journey of Bella’s life, where failure could cost her everything?” writes Love. “On Independence Day, she was transported back to the year 2006, where she had to relive part of her senior year in high school. Along the way, she encountered Amish ninjas, lost her memory, and reconnected with her deceased parents. This journey granted her the opportunity to say goodbye to them and discover her true love earlier than she had in her original timeline.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S.J. Love’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Bella’s journey to rewrite her life’s story, giving her the chance to make things as she sees fit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “I Had to Find Him” serves as a moving testament to the power of true love to transcend all boundaries, promising to resonate with readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “I Had to Find Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories