Author Latoya Carter’s New Book, "A Best Friend's Promise," Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Find Herself After Unexpectedly Moving Away from Her Childhood Home
Recent release “A Best Friend's Promise” from Newman Springs Publishing author Latoya Carter is a compelling novel that centers around Susie, a young girl who finds her world upended when she is suddenly forced to move from the only home she’s ever known. Scared but open-minded, Susie makes a new best friend with whom she finally feels comfortable, only to discover she may have to move once again.
Desoto, MO, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Latoya Carter, a Missouri native, has completed her new book, “A Best Friend's Promise”: a captivating story of a young girl who must learn to adapt to her new home after moving away, finding a friend amongst a sea of strangers at her new school who helps her adjust to her new surroundings.
“Susie is ripped away from her childhood home, never given a reason for this disruption to her life,” writes Carter. “With no idea where she and her mother are going, Susie trusts that no matter what, her mom will keep her safe.
“Keeping an open mind, she decides to deal with it. Moving to a new home and attending a new school with no friends, Susie feels overwhelmed. She finally meets Lynn and gets comfortable with the school. Having a best friend makes this move okay.
“Suddenly everything changes in the blink of an eye.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Latoya Carter’s enthralling tale is a powerful look at the resilience and strength that children can have when faced with insurmountable change. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Best Friend’s Promise” promises to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to follow along on a beautiful story of friendship, hope, and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Best Friend's Promise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Susie is ripped away from her childhood home, never given a reason for this disruption to her life,” writes Carter. “With no idea where she and her mother are going, Susie trusts that no matter what, her mom will keep her safe.
“Keeping an open mind, she decides to deal with it. Moving to a new home and attending a new school with no friends, Susie feels overwhelmed. She finally meets Lynn and gets comfortable with the school. Having a best friend makes this move okay.
“Suddenly everything changes in the blink of an eye.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Latoya Carter’s enthralling tale is a powerful look at the resilience and strength that children can have when faced with insurmountable change. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Best Friend’s Promise” promises to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to follow along on a beautiful story of friendship, hope, and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Best Friend's Promise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories