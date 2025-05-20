Author Latoya Carter’s New Book, "A Best Friend's Promise," Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Find Herself After Unexpectedly Moving Away from Her Childhood Home

Recent release “A Best Friend's Promise” from Newman Springs Publishing author Latoya Carter is a compelling novel that centers around Susie, a young girl who finds her world upended when she is suddenly forced to move from the only home she’s ever known. Scared but open-minded, Susie makes a new best friend with whom she finally feels comfortable, only to discover she may have to move once again.