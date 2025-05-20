Dr. Linda Ray Hall-Searight’s New Book, "I Am God's Property," is a Fascinating Memoir Exploring How the Author’s Life Was Shaped by Music, Faith, and God’s Plan for Her
Lancaster, TX, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Linda Ray Hall-Searight, founder and organizer of the God's Property Choir, has completed her most recent book, “I Am God's Property: Linda Searight's Book about Her Life and Her Grammy Award-Winning Choir”: a poignant autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her role as the catalyst behind a movement that forever changed the soundscape of American gospel music.
In “I Am God’s Property,” readers will become aware and, for some, be reminded of the teenage choir that instantly rose to fame throughout America and abroad. Dr. Searight shares how the early years of her life were filled with events in sacred and secular settings. She meticulously describes the many times she was casually in the presence of dignitaries from her early childhood to her college years, revealing how every experience was like a steppingstone, impacting her life and causing her to affect the lives of those around her.
“As you read this book, it may seem, at times, that [I am] telling two different stories,” writes Dr. Hall-Searight. “However, the unique true story of [my] life is actually like three or four stories being told at the same time. It is [my] earnest desire that you will especially enjoy reading about how [my] creative mentor and [my] artistic mentor impacted every direction of [my] life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Linda Ray Hall-Searight’s book will captivate readers as they follow the author’s story of taking a group of young singers and grooming them into global acclaim in God’s name. Deeply personal and candid, “I Am God’s Property” is a moving testimony of purpose, perseverance, and the power of both music and faith to transform lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “I Am God's Property: Linda Searight's Book about Her Life and Her Grammy Award-Winning Choir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
