I. A. Kimsey’s New Book, "Identity," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man Who Must Journey Through a Maze in Order to Regain His Memories of Who He is
New York, NY, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author I. A. Kimsey, who holds a master’s in kinesiology and a minor in theater from Avila University, has completed his most recent book, “Identity”: a compelling tale that follows a man who must embark on a journey to discover who he truly is.
“A young mysterious man wakes up in a maze clueless about who he is and what’s happening,” writes Kimsey. “He encounters many Bushido with different personalities at different places throughout the maze. The challenges that he will face physically and mentally will put his skills to the test. In the strange maze, some virtues must be followed with heavy consequences to come from those in charge. As he realizes who he is, things start to connect slowly.”
Published by Fulton Books, I. A. Kimsey’s book is a stirring tale of discovering one’s true self, no matter how difficult that journey may be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Identity” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Identity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A young mysterious man wakes up in a maze clueless about who he is and what’s happening,” writes Kimsey. “He encounters many Bushido with different personalities at different places throughout the maze. The challenges that he will face physically and mentally will put his skills to the test. In the strange maze, some virtues must be followed with heavy consequences to come from those in charge. As he realizes who he is, things start to connect slowly.”
Published by Fulton Books, I. A. Kimsey’s book is a stirring tale of discovering one’s true self, no matter how difficult that journey may be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Identity” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Identity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories