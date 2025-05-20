Shakira Wilkerson’s New Book, "Grandmas Are Sweet," is a Beautiful and Heartfelt Tribute to Grandmothers, and the Incredible Love and Wisdom They Provide
Columbia, SC, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shakira Wilkerson, who resides in Columbia, South Carolina as a 4K First Steps Lead Teacher, has completed her most recent book, “Grandmas Are Sweet”: a captivating and charming story that follows a little girl who describes all the incredible attributes her grandmothers share, revealing why grandmothers everywhere are the best.
“Grandma’s are precious jewels. Do you agree?” writes Wilkerson. “I do! That’s why I wrote this story. I am dedicating this book to both of my grandmothers; Joyce Wilkerson and Ruby Felder. Thank you both for being so SWEET!”
Published by Fulton Books, Shakira Wilkerson’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along and discover all the ways in which grandmothers care for their grandchildren, showing them love, wisdom, and compassion each and every day. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Wilkerson’s story to life, “Grandmas Are Sweet” is an adorable tribute to the special bond shared between a grandmother and grandchild, making it the perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Grandmas Are Sweet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
