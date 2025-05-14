Daniel J. Voelker’s Iconic 2009 Article That Rewrote the History of the 1919 Black Sox Scandal Supports the Decision to Lift the Ban
Yesterday, Major League Baseball made a historic announcement lifting the ban to Shoeless Joe Jackson’s entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Over fifteen years ago, Daniel J. Voelker and Paul A. Duffy (deceased) wrote the groundbreaking article It Ain’t So, Kid, It Just Ain’t So, History’s Apology To Shoeless Joe Jackson that rewrote the history to the 1919 Black Sox Scandal. This article received enormous attention throughout the baseball community as well as the world, created a groundswell of support for Shoeless Joe’s innocence, and, the author would like to think, may have played a role in Major League Baseball’s decision to lift the ban to his entry into the Hall of Fame.
The article revealed that Shoeless Joe was not guilty of any involvement in throwing the 1919 World Series. Shoeless’ batting average—375—in the series was higher than his regular season average; he made no errors and hit the only home run in the series. More importantly, contrary to the yellow journalism of the time, Shoeless Joe never admitted to playing less than his best in the series and was found innocent by a jury of his peers in a Wisconsin courtroom.
“I am proud to think that our article may have played a role in the decision to lift the over one-hundred-year ban to Shoeless Joe’s entry into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame. No player in baseball has given more of himself to the game, and Shoeless Joe is smiling from above right now, I am sure of that,” commented Voelker.
Voelker wrote another landmark article in 2018, Will the Real James Bond Please Stand Up, revealing, for the first time, the origins of Ian Fleming’s iconic James Bond character.
Voelker, a former resident of Hawaii, just released a novel, Return to Hawaii, the first in a series of Donovan Cross spy novels, available now on Barnes & Noble.com.
Donovan Cross is the NIA’s legendary secret agent. He has been sent on dozens of missions in every corner of the globe and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. Originally from Hawaii, Cross has not returned home in nearly 30 years. The unexpected death of his parents altered the course of his life. Instead of attending a prestigious college on a scholarship, he chose a path of spying and espionage. When the Agency ordered him to return to his birthplace, he anticipated confronting painful memories of his parents' passing. Unbeknownst to him, his presence on the island is crucial to addressing a sensitive global crisis: China's imminent invasion of Taiwan. Hawaii is being used, shrouded in secrecy, to facilitate this invasion. The skills Cross has honed over the years and his knowledge of the island's secrets will lead him and his newfound ally, the beautiful Jade Viper, on the thrill ride of a lifetime.
Early Praise For Return To Hawaii
“Daniel J. Voelker writes from the heart and hits you in the gut.”
Judith Q. Cole, author of “The Magic of The Red Dress”
“James Bond, move over!”
Randall B. Gold, a well-known trial attorney
“Voelker is a modern-day Ian Fleming with a blend of suspense and charm.”
Danielle DeCamp, middle school teacher
“Once I picked it up, I could not put it down. Deep and riveting from beginning to end!”
John P. Rand, retired securities trader
Daniel J. Voelker, who resides in Evanston, Illinois, can be reached at Daniel.voelker59@gmail.com or 312-505-4841.
