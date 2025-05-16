Raylust Eyewear Launches New E‑Commerce Store with Premium UV400 Sunglasses Collection
Raylust Eyewear, Pakistan’s emerging fashion‑forward sunglasses brand, officially launches its new e‑commerce store this month. The brand offers an expansive selection of men’s and women’s styles — classic aviators, oversized cat‑eyes, sporty wraparounds, and gradient‑lens frames — each engineered for both high fashion and 100% UV400 protection. Raylust Eyewear aims to deliver premium eyewear and exceptional service to customers across Pakistan.
Karachi, Pakistan, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Launch Announcement
Raylust Eyewear today announced the grand opening of its online store, presenting an extensive range of premium sunglasses designed to merge cutting‑edge style with superior eye protection.
Mission & Vision
Mission: To empower customers with eyewear that seamlessly combines fashion and function through premium materials, innovative lens technology, and comfortable wear.
Vision: To evolve into a globally recognized brand, continually introducing unique styles and uncompromised protection driven by customer feedback and market trends.
Product Line Highlights
Men’s Collection: Timeless aviators, matte‑black wayfarers, performance wraparounds.
Women’s Collection: Oversized cat‑eye frames, tortoise‑shell patterns, gradient‑lens fashions.
Polarized Lenses: Advanced glare reduction ideal for driving and outdoor activities.
UV400 Protection: Blocks 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Color & Contact Lens Kits: Complete care kits with colored lenses, multi‑purpose solution, cases, and tools.
Special Launch Offers
Free Shipping: On all orders over PKR 4,999 within Pakistan
7‑Day Easy Returns: Hassle‑free returns or exchanges if not fully satisfied
What’s Next?
Stay tuned for limited‑edition drops, seasonal collaborations, and new collections. Raylust Eyewear remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer‑first service.
Contact Information
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Name: Muhammad Huzaifa
Email: raylusteyewear@gmail.com
Phone: +92 316 3312330
Raylust Eyewear today announced the grand opening of its online store, presenting an extensive range of premium sunglasses designed to merge cutting‑edge style with superior eye protection.
Mission & Vision
Mission: To empower customers with eyewear that seamlessly combines fashion and function through premium materials, innovative lens technology, and comfortable wear.
Vision: To evolve into a globally recognized brand, continually introducing unique styles and uncompromised protection driven by customer feedback and market trends.
Product Line Highlights
Men’s Collection: Timeless aviators, matte‑black wayfarers, performance wraparounds.
Women’s Collection: Oversized cat‑eye frames, tortoise‑shell patterns, gradient‑lens fashions.
Polarized Lenses: Advanced glare reduction ideal for driving and outdoor activities.
UV400 Protection: Blocks 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Color & Contact Lens Kits: Complete care kits with colored lenses, multi‑purpose solution, cases, and tools.
Special Launch Offers
Free Shipping: On all orders over PKR 4,999 within Pakistan
7‑Day Easy Returns: Hassle‑free returns or exchanges if not fully satisfied
What’s Next?
Stay tuned for limited‑edition drops, seasonal collaborations, and new collections. Raylust Eyewear remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer‑first service.
Contact Information
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Name: Muhammad Huzaifa
Email: raylusteyewear@gmail.com
Phone: +92 316 3312330
Contact
Raylust EywearContact
Muhammad Huzaifa
+92 316 3312330
https://raylusteyewear.com
Muhammad Huzaifa
+92 316 3312330
https://raylusteyewear.com
Categories