Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alma Self Storage Facility
Jacksonville, FL, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of South Georgia Storage, located in Alma, GA. This fully stabilized facility included 1 building with 5,600 RSF and 59 drive-up style non-climate units on 0.73+/- acres. This was an exceptional facility for entry into the self-storage business. Ryan Haney, of Coastal Storage Group represented the Seller in this transaction and closed on May 5, 2025.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now Georgia territories. During that time, tye6 have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For more information, reach out to Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556 or Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Categories