Future Horizons Set to Release "Autism, Sensory and Behavior: Everything You Need to Know," by Dr. Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin, a renowned Professor at Colorado State University with a PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois, is a globally respected advocate for individuals with autism. Diagnosed with autism herself, she is the author of bestselling books, including "Thinking in Pictures," "The Autistic Brain," and "Emergence: Labeled Autistic." Dr. Grandin speaks nationwide, offering valuable insights to parents and professionals. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Arlington, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin draws on her own experience to deliver an essential resource for guiding and nurturing autistic individuals with sensory differences. She gets to the rel issues of autism in this book — the ones parents, teachers, and individuals on the spectrum face every day.
Most autistic individuals deal with a variety of sensory differences, and in this book Dr. Grandin sheds light on the best ways for them to adapt and thrive. In these helpful pages, Dr. Grandin offers do’s and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and extensive research.
She argues that individuals on the autism spectrum must focus on their overlooked strengths to foster their unique contributions to the world. She has packed a wealth of knowledge into this book, which serves as an excellent reference resource for parents, educators and caregivers on how to manage sensory issues.
Topics include:
- How to deal with sensory overloads, withdrawals and sensitivities
- Learning how to help desensitize individuals to sensory stimulations
- Discovering simple strategies that can have amazing effects
- Best practices for incorporating sensory integration
- And much more.
This book is a part of the "Autism: The Way I See It" series.
