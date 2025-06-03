Future Horizons Set to Release "Autism, Sensory and Behavior: Everything You Need to Know," by Dr. Temple Grandin

Dr. Temple Grandin, a renowned Professor at Colorado State University with a PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois, is a globally respected advocate for individuals with autism. Diagnosed with autism herself, she is the author of bestselling books, including "Thinking in Pictures," "The Autistic Brain," and "Emergence: Labeled Autistic." Dr. Grandin speaks nationwide, offering valuable insights to parents and professionals. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.