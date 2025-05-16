The Nurse’s Magazine Awards Set to Honor Nursing Excellence on Aug. 23, 2025, in Orlando, Florida
Orlando, FL, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Nurse’s Magazine is excited to announce the upcoming Nurse’s Magazine Awards 2025, a prestigious nursing awards event celebrating outstanding contributions to the nursing profession. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs and will welcome nurses, health care professionals and industry supporters from across the country.
This annual gathering of nurses, nurse leaders, educators, entrepreneurs and frontline professionals is intended to recognize the dedication, compassion and impact of those advancing excellence in patient care, nursing education and community health.
“We are thrilled to host the Nurses’ Magazine Awards, a moment to shine a light on the nurses’ extraordinary work daily,” said Dr. Richemond, founder. “This event honors those who go above and beyond in their roles and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of nursing professionals.”
A Night for Nurse Leaders, Innovators and Change-Makers
The event is expected to draw more than 350 attendees, including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetist, nursing students, nursing faculty, nurse executives, hospital executives and leaders of nurse-owned businesses. Attendees will enjoy an inspiring evening of celebration, networking and recognition of top nurses in the United States.
This isn’t just an award ceremony; it’s a movement — a celebration of the nursing community, a push for peer recognition, and a spotlight on the vital work of today’s nursing professionals and tomorrow’s health care leaders.
Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities Open Now
Organizations looking to connect with nurse influencers, nursing schools and health care professionals can now apply for sponsorship and vendor opportunities. These packages offer premium brand visibility on-site and across our digital platforms, including our magazine, our website and social media.
This is a valuable opportunity to connect with the nursing audience and show your support for nursing excellence in a meaningful way. Call 407-427-3564 or visit our website for details on how to become a corporate partner or vendor.
Tickets for the Nurse’s Magazine Awards go on sale May 15, 2025.
Visit: www.thenursesmagazine.com/awards
For more information about the event, the nomination process or volunteering or to inquire about nurse sponsorships, contact us at drichemond@thenursesmagazine.com.
About The Nurse’s Magazine
The Nurse’s Magazine is a national platform that supports and celebrates the work of nursing professionals through storytelling, community programs and events such as the Nurse’s Magazine Awards. We are committed to promoting health care leadership, nursing innovation and elevating voices in the profession.
