Zoyride Launches New AI-Focused Website to Support Smarter Transport Management
Zoyride, a transport management platform, has launched its new website at zoyride.ai. The update reflects a strategic shift to AI-powered mobility solutions, offering enhanced user experience, modern design, and expanded service visibility for transportation businesses.
Gurugram, India, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zoyride, a cloud-based transport management platform, has launched its newly redesigned website at zoyride.ai. The new domain and website reflect the company’s expanded focus on delivering AI-powered innovation for the global transportation and mobility industry.
The updated platform supports smarter operations across a range of use cases including taxi dispatch, employee transport, self-drive rentals, freight logistics, and fleet management. It is designed for businesses such as logistics firms, corporate fleets, ride-hailing startups, hotels, and healthcare providers.
Key highlights of the new website include:
A streamlined, modern user interface
AI-driven features and analytics dashboards
Improved structure and navigation for easier access to services
Enhanced visibility of product capabilities across transport verticals
Zoyride's all-in-one platform offers customizable, white-labeled solutions with real-time tracking, secure cloud infrastructure, multi-language support, and integration with major tools like GPS, HRMS, and payment gateways.
For more information, visit zoyride.ai or contact the Zoyride communications team.
The updated platform supports smarter operations across a range of use cases including taxi dispatch, employee transport, self-drive rentals, freight logistics, and fleet management. It is designed for businesses such as logistics firms, corporate fleets, ride-hailing startups, hotels, and healthcare providers.
Key highlights of the new website include:
A streamlined, modern user interface
AI-driven features and analytics dashboards
Improved structure and navigation for easier access to services
Enhanced visibility of product capabilities across transport verticals
Zoyride's all-in-one platform offers customizable, white-labeled solutions with real-time tracking, secure cloud infrastructure, multi-language support, and integration with major tools like GPS, HRMS, and payment gateways.
For more information, visit zoyride.ai or contact the Zoyride communications team.
Contact
ZoyrideContact
Robby Rawat
917011530632
zoyride.ai/
Robby Rawat
917011530632
zoyride.ai/
Categories