Zoyride Launches New AI-Focused Website to Support Smarter Transport Management

Zoyride, a transport management platform, has launched its new website at zoyride.ai. The update reflects a strategic shift to AI-powered mobility solutions, offering enhanced user experience, modern design, and expanded service visibility for transportation businesses.

Gurugram, India, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zoyride, a cloud-based transport management platform, has launched its newly redesigned website at zoyride.ai. The new domain and website reflect the company’s expanded focus on delivering AI-powered innovation for the global transportation and mobility industry.

The updated platform supports smarter operations across a range of use cases including taxi dispatch, employee transport, self-drive rentals, freight logistics, and fleet management. It is designed for businesses such as logistics firms, corporate fleets, ride-hailing startups, hotels, and healthcare providers.

Key highlights of the new website include:

A streamlined, modern user interface

AI-driven features and analytics dashboards

Improved structure and navigation for easier access to services

Enhanced visibility of product capabilities across transport verticals

Zoyride's all-in-one platform offers customizable, white-labeled solutions with real-time tracking, secure cloud infrastructure, multi-language support, and integration with major tools like GPS, HRMS, and payment gateways.

For more information, visit zoyride.ai or contact the Zoyride communications team.
