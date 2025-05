Zoyride Launches New AI-Focused Website to Support Smarter Transport Management

Gurugram, India, May 20, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Zoyride, a cloud-based transport management platform, has launched its newly redesigned website at zoyride.ai. The new domain and website reflect the company’s expanded focus on delivering AI-powered innovation for the global transportation and mobility industry.The updated platform supports smarter operations across a range of use cases including taxi dispatch, employee transport, self-drive rentals, freight logistics, and fleet management. It is designed for businesses such as logistics firms, corporate fleets, ride-hailing startups, hotels, and healthcare providers.Key highlights of the new website include:A streamlined, modern user interfaceAI-driven features and analytics dashboardsImproved structure and navigation for easier access to servicesEnhanced visibility of product capabilities across transport verticalsZoyride's all-in-one platform offers customizable, white-labeled solutions with real-time tracking, secure cloud infrastructure, multi-language support, and integration with major tools like GPS, HRMS, and payment gateways.For more information, visit zoyride.ai or contact the Zoyride communications team.